Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, December 15 (game #918).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #919) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

POSTERITY

BELLHOP

LIFEBOAT

OFFSPRING

SPELLBOUND

FOXTROT

RATTLESNAKE

MAMBO

CHIMERA

ROPE

BOLERO

DRUMROLL

BROOD

QUICKSTEP

FAMILY

SUSPICION

NYT Connections today (game #919) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Move to the music

Move to the music GREEN: Relations

Relations BLUE: Films by Alfred

Films by Alfred PURPLE: Rhythm starters

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #919) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DANCES

GREEN: DESCENDANTS

BLUE: HITCHCOCK MOVIES

PURPLE: STARTING WITH PERCUSSION INSTRUMENTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #919) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #919, are…

YELLOW: DANCES BOLERO, FOXTROT, MAMBO, QUICKSTEP

BOLERO, FOXTROT, MAMBO, QUICKSTEP GREEN: DESCENDANTS BROOD, FAMILY, OFFSPRING, POSTERITY

BROOD, FAMILY, OFFSPRING, POSTERITY BLUE: HITCHCOCK MOVIES LIFEBOAT, ROPE, SPELLBOUND, SUSPICION

LIFEBOAT, ROPE, SPELLBOUND, SUSPICION PURPLE: STARTING WITH PERCUSSION INSTRUMENTS BELLHOP, CHIMERA, DRUMROLL, RATTLESNAKE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It's always a thrill to get the purple group early, but before that the simple yellow group DANCES was hard to ignore.

After seeing no other links to the mythical creature CHIMERA I decided that the connection must be to do with the word itself rather than its meaning, so chime, bell, drum and rattle all seemed linked and so it proved.

The final eight gave me a slight pause as I could see that SPELLBOUND, SUSPICION and ROPE were all HITCHCOCK MOVIES but only guessed LIFEBOAT as it seemed the most likely.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, December 15, game #918)

YELLOW: TOURNAMENT ROUNDS FINAL, QUALIFIER, QUARTER, SEMI

FINAL, QUALIFIER, QUARTER, SEMI GREEN: ENORMOUS BUMPER, GIANT, MONSTER, TITANIC

BUMPER, GIANT, MONSTER, TITANIC BLUE: DISREPUTABLE ESTABLISHMENT DIVE, DUMP, HOLE, JOINT

DIVE, DUMP, HOLE, JOINT PURPLE: WHAT "C" MIGHT MEAN CELSIUS, COLD, ONE HUNDRED, SEE