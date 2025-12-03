Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, December 3 (game #906).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #907) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DRAW CLOSE

PUZZLE

ROSTRUM

NUZZLE

GUZZLE

IKEA

FURNITURE

MUZZLE

LEGO SET

HOLD TIGHT

KNOCK BACK

MODEL

SPOON

SWILL

BEAK

POUND DOWN

PROBOSCIS

NYT Connections today (game #907) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Getting intimate

Getting intimate GREEN: Consume quickly

Consume quickly BLUE: Put together

Put together PURPLE: Noses

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #907) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CUDDLE

GREEN: IMBIBE

BLUE: THINGS YOU ASSEMBLE

PURPLE: SNOUTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #907) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #907, are…

YELLOW: CUDDLE DRAW CLOSE, HOLD TIGHT, NUZZLE, SPOON

DRAW CLOSE, HOLD TIGHT, NUZZLE, SPOON GREEN: IMBIBE GUZZLE, KNOCK BACK, POUND DOWN, SWILL

GUZZLE, KNOCK BACK, POUND DOWN, SWILL BLUE: THINGS YOU ASSEMBLE IKEA FURNITURE, LEGO SET, MODEL, PUZZLE

IKEA FURNITURE, LEGO SET, MODEL, PUZZLE PURPLE: SNOUTS BEAK, MUZZLE, PROBOSCIS, ROSTRUM

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

All the "uzzle" words were confusing today and in a moment of temporary blindness I lost one mistake by including MUZZLE instead of NUZZLE in what became the green CUDDLE group.

IKEA FURNITURE was the tile that immediately jumped out at me. Having spent many hours putting together beds, shelves and tables from the Swedish giants I knew how akin to a puzzle they are.

I also learned the hard way that you need to be methodical and count up all those wooden dowels and then attempt to decode the visual instructions before getting to work with the Allen key. An approach, I feel that has helped me with Connections – when I rush I fail, when I slow down I do okay. Having said that, my Billy bookcase did collapse after about six days.

