Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #898) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MICKEY MOUSE

BUG BITE

HAPPY MEAL

BARBIE

DREAMHOUSE

LOTTERY TICKET

GLAD-HAND

RINKY-DINK

MERRY-GO-ROUND

CHERRY BLOSSOM

TRIVIAL

SUNNY-SIDE UP

CALAMINE LOTION

VINYL RECORD

FLAMINGO

TWO-BIT

YOUR HEAD

NYT Connections today (game #898) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Not worth much

Not worth much GREEN: The color of a pony club

The color of a pony club BLUE: Itchy and ?

Itchy and ? PURPLE: Upbeat beginnings

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #898) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SMALL-TIME

GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE PINK

BLUE: THINGS YOU CAN SCRATCH

PURPLE: STARTING WITH OPTIMISTIC WORDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #898) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #898, are…

YELLOW: SMALL-TIME MICKEY MOUSE, RINKY-DINK, TRIVIAL, TWO-BIT

MICKEY MOUSE, RINKY-DINK, TRIVIAL, TWO-BIT GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE PINK BARBIE DREAMHOUSE, CALAMINE LOTION, CHERRY BLOSSOM, FLAMINGO

BARBIE DREAMHOUSE, CALAMINE LOTION, CHERRY BLOSSOM, FLAMINGO BLUE: THINGS YOU CAN SCRATCH BUG BITE, LOTTERY TICKET, VINYL RECORD, YOUR HEAD

BUG BITE, LOTTERY TICKET, VINYL RECORD, YOUR HEAD PURPLE: STARTING WITH OPTIMISTIC WORDS GLAD-HAND, HAPPY MEAL, MERRY-GO-ROUND, SUNNY-SIDE UP

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I hesitated slightly over THINGS THAT ARE PINK because I’d forgotten that CALAMINE LOTION is pink – it’s the iron oxide in the ingredients apparently – thinking it was just a regular cream color. Thankfully I took the gamble after failing to see any other pink things.

I was pleased to see MICKEY MOUSE among the yellow group. Quite how calling something Mickey Mouse became a put down for a humble achievement I do not know, but it always makes me laugh.

It was also pleasing to get the purple group early again, although as I selected all the tiles STARTING WITH OPTIMISTIC WORDS I struggled to believe it would be this obvious.

