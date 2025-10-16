Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, October 16 (game #858).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #859) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TOM THUMB

MAGNET

CLICKER

JACK

POSTCARD

HEAT INDEX

WIND CHILL

LASER POINTER

KEY RING

CHICKEN LITTLE

THUMBELINA

FIGURINE

SLIDES

BEAUFORT SCALE

PROJECTOR

DEWPOINT

NYT Connections today (game #859) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Lecture aids

Lecture aids GREEN: Purchases that trigger vacation memories

Purchases that trigger vacation memories BLUE: Mythical figures

Mythical figures PURPLE: Meteorological conditions

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #859) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: USED DURING A PRESENTATION

GREEN: ITEMS IN A SOUVENIR SHOP

BLUE: FOLKTALE CHARACTERS

PURPLE: WEATHER TERMS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #859) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #859, are…

YELLOW: USED DURING A PRESENTATION CLICKER, LASER POINTER, PROJECTOR, SLIDES

CLICKER, LASER POINTER, PROJECTOR, SLIDES GREEN: ITEMS IN A SOUVENIR SHOP FIGURINE, KEY RING, MAGNET, POSTCARD

FIGURINE, KEY RING, MAGNET, POSTCARD BLUE: FOLKTALE CHARACTERS CHICKEN LITTLE, JACK, THUMBELINA, TOM THUMB

CHICKEN LITTLE, JACK, THUMBELINA, TOM THUMB PURPLE: WEATHER TERMS BEAUFORT SCALE, DEWPOINT, HEAT INDEX, WIND CHILL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It's rare for me to get the purple/hardest group before the end, but extremely rare for me to get it first like I did today.

It was a case of a little bit of knowledge – knowing that the BEAUFORT SCALE measures wind force – getting me going and logic taking me across the line.

The other groups were less fudged. Souvenirs featured in Strands recently, so ITEMS IN A SOUVENIR SHOP instantly popped up. I find myself unable to not purchase a souvenir if I travel anywhere – although I’d draw the line at a fridge MAGNET.

I had hesitated over FOLKTALE CHARACTERS at the start of the game, uncertain if JACK was a member of the group and also thinking that fingers and thumbs could be the link. Fortunately, I held back until the answer was obvious.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, October 16, game #858)

YELLOW: FRUIT DESSERTS COBBLER, CRISP, CRUMBLE, TART

COBBLER, CRISP, CRUMBLE, TART GREEN: CRABBY CROSS, PRICKLY, SORE, SOUR

CROSS, PRICKLY, SORE, SOUR BLUE: FISH CHAR, FLUKE, PIKE, SKATE

CHAR, FLUKE, PIKE, SKATE PURPLE: BANANA ____ BOAT, BREAD, SLUG, SPLIT