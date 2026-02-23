I went hands-on with WWE 2K26 for just under four hours. While it wasn't a final build, we had free reign to check out everything included in this year's entry.

One of my favorite things in wrestling games is when they get the psychology aspects of ring work down. Old Smackdown games allowed you to argue with the ref over a near-fall and hold submissions longer than you're allowed to after a rope break, even if they aren't beneficial to you winning, it's little details like those I miss in new entries.

However, the new match start options that allow you to select how you want to open a bout – be it a friendly handshake, a staredown, or bumrushing your opponent to deck them asap – add a nice layer to the at times awkward match openings. Plus, there's new weapon and ragdoll physics and the removal of invisible walls, which make everything feel a bit smoother. Both are a positive sign 2K hasn't forgotten about psychology and small details.

Back to the shack

(Image credit: WWE Games/2K/Visual Concepts)

As for new match types, 2K has brought back the I Quit match, which is a pretty self-explanatory brawl where you have to force your opponent to say that they quit, and in a pleasant surprise, it does more than simply being a submission match reskin like its last appearance. The central mechanic this time is a new timing-based minigame you'll play to stop yourself from quitting, but as you do special moves to opponents, you can counter their hard work to your advantage.

Another match type that returned in a far better form is the Inferno match, in which you must set your opponent on fire to win. This time around, you'll brawl with your opponent, with big moves causing the flames to grow wilder before reaching a max state where you'll take them to the burner.

Then there's the Dumpster match, which is just the same as a casket match but smellier. The return of Three Stages of Hell, however, is a welcome one, which places you in a best-of-three with most of the match types; these do have a loading screen between them, however, so it's not quite as instant as it is on TV.

I also dug into each of the game modes available. To start off, MYGM feels extremely similar to previous iterations, with the only major changes being intergender matches added to the mode. Universe introduces a proper draft, which is sure to make things a bit more appealing. And last year's stinker, The Island, returns with a significant upgrade. Now focusing on three factions fighting for control of The Island, it features actual cutscenes instead of 2D stills, feeling like an extension of MyRise, so I may actually spend more time with it this year.

Story of the year

(Image credit: WWE Games/2K/Visual Concepts)

Speaking of MyRise, I only checked out the opening of it, but it tells the story of a returning WWE superstar (in my case, The Boss Baby) who immediately gets dunked on by the current champion. I decided to play up the heelish aspects, resulting in a full-blown crashout from my character before shipping off to train in the indies.

As someone who plays this game every year, it's nice to see returning faces like Tavish, your English trainer from 2K23's mode, and some form of continuity between years. But the thing I'm most excited about is the ending, which finally allows you to keep playing after the story is over (which you can read all about in our MyRise interview).

This year's Showcase mode was the one that drew me in the most. My peak years of watching wrestling were during CM Punk's first run, so a version of the historical mode based on his career is certainly appealing. But like with every year, it seems like there are notable omissions, Jeff Hardy not being with WWE – and thus, not in the game – obviously removes their feud, and arguably his most iconic match versus John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011 is absent in favor of their 2013 bout.

While I didn't make it far enough to see new matches, the idea of the dream matchups and hypothetical matches had Punk not leave WWE in 2014 makes this the most appealing Showcase in a long time to me.

Who's NXT?

(Image credit: WWE Games/2K/Visual Concepts)

Naturally, I gravitated to newcomers like Blake Monroe, Jordynne Grace, and The Local Hero Joe Hendry, bringing a sense of national pride that the fella I saw on the Scottish indies a decade ago is now a pre-order bonus. The newcomers have all been captured extremely well from their TV presentation. But like every year, there are some disappointing, outdated aspects, and I'm sad to report the news that Kit Wilson doesn't have his new entrance theme that went viral when it debuted. Tiffany Stratton is another notable entrance, as it seems to be the exact same as the one featured in WWE 2K25 – which fans were already complaining was outdated at the time.

This year introduces the Ringside Pass Battle Pass system, with stars from Mexico's Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide starring in the first edition of the pass, with fan-favorite Mr. Iguana – a wrestler who dresses like an iguana and carries an iguana plush known as La Yesca with him – being the final reward. Unlockables that were previously not attached to modes – like old WWE legends or title belts of years past – are now linked to the free tier of this first pass too.

However, in the about three-and-a-half hours I played, I had only managed to level up once, so I'm a bit cautious at how much of a grind these passes will be when they replace the traditional character downloadable content (DLC) model. But 2K confirmed each of the six passes this year will not be timed, and can be earned anytime.

Like with any yearly sports game it's often hard to see what WWE 2K26 brings to the table, but it's those small details that have me optimistic that this year's game will continue 2K's hot streak that's seen the wrestling sim get better and better each year.

