Earlier in February, PlayStation’s State of Play presentation featured one announcement that caught me completely off guard.

Dead or Alive series producer Yosuke Hayashi made an appearance to confirm the beloved 3D fighting game franchise will be returning soon. And, just like that, a franchise thought to be left on ice since 2019’s divisive Dead or Alive 6 was thrust back into conversation.

The return starts on June 25, 2026, with the release of Dead or Alive 6 Last Round, a largely content-complete port of the game that’ll continue to be updated with new characters and costumes. There are some concerns around this re-release, though, as crossplay has been officially ruled out and it seems like the game will continue to use outdated delay-based netcode for online matches. Jury's out on this one for now.

However, that wasn’t all producer Hayashi brought to the table, as he also confirmed a brand-new Dead or Alive title is in development for PS5 - a short teaser revealing the return of flagship characters Kasumi and Ryu Hayabusa. The project is most likely still a ways off, and it’d be foolish to expect it to arrive this year or perhaps even in 2027.

Ultimately though, I’m glad that Dead or Alive will have its chance in the spotlight again. Crucially, alongside Tekken 8’s much-anticipated Season 3 and the upcoming Virtua Fighter project from Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, all the most iconic 3D fighting game franchises are coming back in a big way. Unfortunately, there’s still one name among those legendary ranks that still remains missing in action…

Very much alive

But first, let’s chat about that new Dead or Alive project. While we know next to nothing about it at present, it does seem that the series’ rather provocative approach to character design isn’t set to change, given Kasumi’s choice of clothing in the trailer.

It’s something that I feel has always been unfairly held against the series in general. I’m not saying a distaste for Dead or Alive’s racier character designs isn’t valid but it often overshadows the very real visual and gameplay innovations that the series brought to the table over several console generations.

From its inception, Dead or Alive has always been a technical showcase for most platforms it’s ended up on. Series creator, the late Tomonobu Itagaki, was very vocal about his rivalry with the Tekken series. It always felt like Itagaki and Team Ninja looked at what Tekken was doing, and aimed to do better every time.

It’s a real testament to this dedication to quality that games like Dead or Alive 3 and Dead or Alive 4 still look as stunning now as they did back in the original Xbox and Xbox 360 days. And even by those consoles’ lofty standards, they still managed to stand out.

I would also love to see the next Dead or Alive game continue to push the boundaries of what can be done in a 3D fighting game space. Again, this is something the series always excelled at. Explosive, creative, and dynamic stage transitions helped it stand apart from other 3D fighters and while the games are typically very easy to pick up and play, those seeking mastery found a metric ton of unique character animations - particularly in counters, reversals, throws, and those aforementioned stage transitions, which some characters had unique animations for.

Dead or Alive isn’t my favorite 3D fighting game series, but I’ve always had a ton of respect for its commitment to stunning presentation and genuinely bonkers gameplay. It fully embraces the absurdity of Izuna Dropping an opponent off a skyscraper, or brawling on a busy street with vehicles that absolutely can (and will) hit your character.

We’ve been at the sharp end of video game visuals for some time now, and there have really only been diminishing returns in the gap between the last two console generations. The new Dead or Alive might not drop jaws the same way its predecessors have, but I sincerely hope it’s able to keep embracing the more bombastic side of its gameplay to set it apart from the competition.

Back in the ring

Moreover, the return of Dead or Alive makes one thing very apparent to me, and that’s the sense that we could well be on the cusp of a 3D fighting game renaissance.

Tekken 8 had a notoriously rocky Season 2; by dialing up the aggression of characters to the point where strategy became an afterthought, its balance changes were the complete opposite of a promise to hone in on defensive play. Now, Season 3 is on the horizon, and a pledge from Bandai Namco to bring Tekken “back to basics” has fans cautiously optimistic.

Beyond that, a brand-new Virtua Fighter game is in development at Sega. Tentatively referred to as Virtua Fighter 6, it’ll be the first new numbered entry to the series in over 20 years. Yes we’ve had countless VF5 releases in that time, including the most recent Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, but I’m happy to see the grandaddy of all 3D fighters finally make its big contemporary debut.

These three series - Tekken, Virtua Fighter, and Dead or Alive - are arguably part of the Mount Rushmore of 3D fighting games. However, the fourth head on this legendary rock has also been worryingly absent for quite some time. And sorry, but no, I’m not talking about Bloody Roar.

Eternally retold?

Can you believe that this October, it will be eight whole years since the release of Soul Calibur 6? That’s by far the biggest gap in between releases the series has ever seen.

There are a few reasons for this. 2012’s Soul Calibur 5 had already kneecapped the franchise somewhat, introducing a largely new cast of unlikeable characters that replaced iconic favorites, as well as it being a significant downgrade compared to its peers in the gameplay department.

Soul Calibur 6 producer Motohiro Okubo also left Bandai Namco a few years back, joining up with Cygames to help develop Granblue Fantasy Versus and its Rising sequel. As such, there’s a very real possibility that few at Bandai Namco are willing to spearhead a new Soul Calibur project. Given the last mainline entry didn’t sell nearly as well as its counterpart Tekken 7, the company may just prefer to stick to its flagship fighting franchise.

I honestly think that’s a shame, as I feel there is an appetite for a potential Soul Calibur 7. Not least of all because 3D fighters are coming back (hopefully) stronger than ever. Like Dead or Alive, Soul Calibur has in the past been a genuine system seller.

From Soul Calibur to Soul Calibur 4, each game pushed their respective platforms to the limit, and it was arguably responsible for popularizing the concept of the ‘guest character’. Since Soul Calibur 2, the series has played host to iconic video game faves like Link, Ezio Auditore, Geralt of Rivia, Haohmaru, and 2B. It’s even flaunted with multimedia properties like Star Wars and Spawn.

Much like Ridge Racer and Klonoa, Soul Calibur just feels like another one of those Bandai Namco franchises that have unfortunately been lost to time and the chase for profits. Unless you’re Street Fighter 6, fighting games don’t typically pull in the sales numbers you’d associate with big AAA releases, and I wouldn’t expect a new Soul Calibur to stack up to Tekken 8 when it comes to lifetime sales.

To end on a positive note, though, the seas are changing. Tekken has been the de facto fighting game franchise for years. But now, Virtua Fighter and Dead or Alive will have a seat at the table once again. Hopefully, in the near future, Soul Calibur will have the opportunity to pull up a chair as well.

