Remedy says Control Resonant is an action RPG but "not a soulslike"

Lead gameplay designer Sergey Mohov says, "The player is very much in charge and not [simply] reacting"

The game also leans more heavily into melee and supernatural abilities compared to the first game

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Control Resonant will lean into melee action compared to the first game, but that it's "not a soulslike".

A new gameplay trailer for the Control sequel debuted during last month's Sony State of Play, showcasing protagonist Dylan Faden wielding all sorts of weapons to defeat enemies in the supernaturally warped Manhattan.

Now, new details have emerged thanks to press previews, and according to IGN, the melee combat is faster-paced than its predecessor and comparable to the style of Devil May Cry and Bayonetta.

You'll be fighting through a lot of enemies in Control Resonant using Dylan's primary shapeshifting melee weapon, the Aberrant, which can shift into numerous other forms, including Hammer, Blades, Scythe, and Fists.

It's a big change from Control's main Service Weapon pistol and will mean getting up close and personal with enemies. But according to lead gameplay designer Sergey Mohov, Resonant isn't like action games like Elden Ring or Dark Souls.

"This is not a soulslike," said Mohov. "It’s a push-forward, action-driven, aggressive-playstyle action game. The player is very much in charge and not [simply] reacting. The main driver of combat is you."

Remedy described the game as an action role-playing game (RPG) without the inventory management, but insists "it's not a survival game, it’s an action game," according to creative director Mikael Kasurinen.

In a separate PlayStation Blog post, senior communications manager Miika Huttunen offered more details on Resonant's action, saying, "Expanding player expression in combat was central to our design."

Huttunen said the game's action "leans more heavily into melee and supernatural synergy", meaning players will need to utilize both the Aberrant and Dylan's skills that can be unlocked in the talent tree.

"It [The Aberrant] shifts between distinct Primary and Secondary Forms, along with powerful Combo Enders, allowing you to tailor speed, range, and combat role within a single build," Huttunen said.

In Control Resonant, melee attacks also restore Dylan's Combat Ability resource, abilities can stun enemies to open them up for executions, and the latter can temporarily boost melee damage.

Different playstyles are also fully supported, like a heavy close-range build or a more tactical setup using summons like Mold Turrets; it's up to the player.

"The more you commit to close-range pressure, the more tools you gain to stay in control. It’s a loop designed to reward decisiveness and flow," the developer explained.

Control Resonant is expected to launch this year for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

