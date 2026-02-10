Control Resonant does not use generative AI content "at all"

Remedy interim CEO Markus Mäki has confirmed that the studio's next major title, Control Resonant, does not utilize generative AI. However, he admits that there is interest in the tech at the company.

Speaking during Remedy's most recent earnings Q&A (via Game Developer), Mäki discussed the divisive technology that has been seeping into every facet of the games industry over the past few years.

"I'm a big believer in player value—so doing things that really add something to the gameplay experience and player experience. I'm also a big believer in the creative people on our team and that they know the best ways to add that value. There is varied interest in different crafts at Remedy into investigating these AI tools," Mäki said.

Despite there being "varied interest" in these tools, Mäki was firm when he confirmed that the Control sequel does not feature any use of Gen-AI, but that the company is following its progression to see if anything can be used "ethically" that would "add player value".

"I can say that, for example, Control Resonant does not use generative AI content at all. But making far-reaching promises about the future is pretty hard at this point," the interim CEO said.

"We are actively following the development [of generative AI tools] and seeing if there is anything that is really ethically in the right place, and is something that can add player value and that our teams want to use. Then, of course, that's an easier decision."

It's getting more difficult to ignore the presence of Gen-AI in the video game industry.

The 2026 State of the Game Industry Report (via GameSpot) states that 52% of game developers believe generative AI is a threat to the industry, a rise from the 30% last year, while only 7% said it had a positive impact.

One anonymous game developer even told surveyors of the report, "I’d rather quit the industry than use generative AI."

There are the obvious ethical reasons against using AI for creative projects that impact real artists, but also the threat of layoffs that game developers face as companies shift their focus to the technology.

Its usage has even reached the point of causing a rise in the cost of RAM, which has had negative effects on hardware stock.

In other related news, Sony has reportedly obtained a new patent for AI-generated podcasts that would be voiced by its PlayStation characters.

Last month, it patented new AI technology that will take control of PlayStation games when the player gets stuck, and even a touchscreen controller patent that doesn't feature buttons or thumbsticks.

