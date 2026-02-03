Sony has patented AI-generated podcasts that would be hosted by PlayStation characters

The characters' voices would be AI-generated and they would present gaming news to the player

The AI podcast hosts would also discuss hardware or software updates and may even "joke at the video game player's expense"

Sony has reportedly obtained a new patent for AI-generated podcasts that would be voiced by its PlayStation characters.

As discovered by Tech4Gamers, Sony's new patent, titled LLM-Based Generative Podcasts for Gamers, aims to create personalized podcasts for gamers that are hosted from its platform rather than tutorial videos or guides they can find online.

"As recognized herein, video game platforms currently lack the ability to provide unique and targeted content to gamers to update the gamers about things that are happening on the platform," the patent description reads. "There are currently no adequate solutions to the foregoing computer-related, technological problem."

The patent, which was applied for back in July 2024 and was recently granted in late January, is also described as a tool to "generate a podcast of news related to the data, with the podcast presenting the news in a voice of a video game character of a video game played by the video game player".

This suggests Sony aims to use generative AI voices developed from its PlayStation characters, such as God of War's Kratos, to create these podcast episodes.

(Image credit: Sony)

It describes a scenario where the player would boot up their console and see a message stating, “Your personalized podcast is available for today' seemingly tailored to the player's recent game sessions.

The patent also suggests that players can ask to exclude information, like news about games, or include details about games they don't own yet.

"In one example implementation, the data associated with the video game player's profile may include data related to a connection of the video game player as indicated in the video game player's profile, with the podcast indicating news related to gameplay of the connection," the patent reads.

Sony also says two video game characters could collaborate in one podcast, creating a crossover scenario, and discuss topics such as trophy achievements or a hardware/software update, as the drawings above showcase.

"In other news, there’s a software update for Gen X so update now," an image showing an AI host reads. The AI co-host adds, "Also, try a spin move on the boss next time!"

It also states that the AI podcast hosts "may include a joke at the video game player's expense" and "may include a recommendation of an action for the video game player to take in the video game".

This is just one of many patents Sony has reportedly filed that include the usage of generative AI. Last month, it patented new AI technology that will take control of PlayStation games when the player gets stuck and, most recently, a touchscreen controller patent that doesn't feature buttons or thumbsticks.

