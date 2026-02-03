Logitech has revealed a new wireless gaming headset, the G325 Lightspeed

It costs $79.99 / £69.99 and offers high resolution 24-bit audio

It's available now via the Logitech website and other retailers

Gaming hardware brand Logitech G has unveiled its latest wireless gaming headset, the Logitech G325 Lightspeed.

Retailing for just $79.99 / £69.99, it's a surprisingly affordable new model that's intended to deliver premium features at a relatively modest price. Its most significant specs include high resolution 24-bit audio and seamless built-in microphone.

It's designed to let you "play and chill anywhere" according to the brand, with a comfortable and stylish design that looks more like a pair of music listening cans than you average gaming gear. It's available in three colorways too: lilac, black, and white.

In terms of battery life, you can expect more than 24 hours of continuous use from a single charge. This is far behind the staggering 300+ hours offered by more premium alternatives like the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, but certainly not bad for the price.

It supports multiple platforms including PC, consoles, and mobile via the Lightspeed wireless dongle or Bluetooth 5.2. On-headset controls should allow you to switch between the dongle and Bluetooth effortlessly, letting you quickly swap between a gaming session and unwinding with music.

“We want all gamers to have premium experiences,” said Logitech G general manager Ujesh Desai on the launch. “That's why we packed so much into the new G325 headset. It's got a super comfortable design, long battery life, great audio, and works across PC, console, and mobile. It's designed for gamers who love to play across a variety of platforms.”

You can buy the Logitech G325 Lightspeed now via the Logitech website, or at Argos if you're in the UK.

Great value, but competition is strong

A HyperX gaming headset. (Image credit: Future)

The $79.99 / £69.99 price tag is certainly on the lower end by Logitech G standards, but it does mean the G325 Lightspeed will be up against some pretty stiff competition in the gaming headset space.

Favorite wired models like the HyperX Cloud III or Razer BlackShark V2 X come in around that price, and are easy to find for substantially less on sale if you're willing to give up wireless connectivity.

Logitech's own G435 Lightspeed is also a viable alternative, as it's wireless and frequently discounted to around the $50 / £30 mark. You lose a significant chunk of battery life compared to the G325 Lightspeed, but still get a similarly attractive design and the multi-platform compatibility.

I'm certainly keen to spend some time with this new arrival to see how it stacks up against its peers.

