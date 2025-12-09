If you're looking for an affordable gaming gift, then this headset deal is for you.

Right now the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset has fallen to just $36.49 at Amazon in the US (was $59.99) - a 39% saving. The discount is even better over in the UK though, where the same headset is now only £29.99 at Amazon (was £59.99).

The Arctis Nova 1 is definitely a budget-oriented model, but it still shines where it counts. Its 3.5mm connector means that it's compatible with every major console and its build quality is excellent for the price.

Our SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 review highlights the headset's high build quality and decent sound.

The ski-band style head strap here is the same soft, durable material found on other more premium SteelSeries headsets - and it's just as comfortable to wear.

At just 236g it's also an incredibly light headset, which helps reduce fatigue while you play. The ear cups, which feature a memory foam filling, are very pleasant on the head too.

For a headset that usually costs under $60 / £60 you do have to keep your expectations for its sound quality in check - but it is strong for the price.

The headset wins points for its ease of use too. There is no messing around with wireless pairing on dongles here: simply plug the headset into your controller's headphone jack (or in the case of the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2, the console itself) and you're ready to play. This makes it perfect for younger gamers too.

