I'm begging you, if you only look at one wired gaming headset deal this Cyber Monday let it be this

Deals
By published

Save $100 on a top wired model

Cyber Monday SteelSeries headset deal.
(Image credit: SteelSeries / Future)

I've been locked in a darkened room in the depths of TechRadar HQ for the last week scouring page after page of discounts and this is one of the best that I've seen. Right now the brilliant SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired gaming headset is down to just $149.99 at Amazon (was $249.99).

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wired gaming headset: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

At $100 off, this wired gaming headset is an absolute steal. It's compatible with a wide range of platforms and boasts not only great sound, but a suite of premium features. This includes Microsoft Spatial Sound for Xbox and Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 support, multiple EQ presets, and an included DAC with a little screen for adjusting your settings.

We consider the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro to be one of the best wired gaming headsets in 2025, taking the premium spot on our comprehensive guide.

It's an expensive model for sure, but it more than justifies its cost with consistently excellent audio. It also has a premium, sleek design that's constructed from high-quality durable materials.

The included GameDac Gen 2 module is surprisingly practical too, giving you easy access to the most important settings without the need to open up any of the compatible software.

It's worth every penny at full price, but at $100 becomes an absolute, sure-fire bargain.

If you're not in the US, check out the latest prices on the excellent Arctis Nova Pro wired headset near you below.

