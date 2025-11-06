Having spent countless hours testing SteelSeries headsets on PS5, I'm happy to report that a highly-rated Xbox model, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X, is at its lowest ever price in the US.

Right now, you can grab the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X for just $119.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen yet on this wireless headset since it launched.

Today's best Xbox wireless headset deal

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X features premium Neodymium Magnetic Drivers that offer great audio quality.

Even though the color variant on offer is the Xbox-branded one, you can still use the device on PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, Meta Quest, and mobile by using the USB-C dongle included in the box. There's a retractable mic too, which really comes in handy when playing online games like Fortnite and Marvel Rivals.

I've tested a couple of SteelSeries headsets over the years and found them to be extremely versatile offerings. You can use either Bluetooth or the 2.4Hz mode via a USB-C dongle to switch between modes, and the battery life has been decent on other SteelSeries devices, in my experience. In fact, this headset's non-Xbox variant is featured in TechRadar's best PC gaming headsets list.

If you're not in the UK, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X headset below, wherever you are in the world.

