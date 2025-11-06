The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X wireless gaming headset is currently at its lowest ever price in the US, and it's also one of our highest rated options for Xbox players
Don't miss this lowest ever US deal
Having spent countless hours testing SteelSeries headsets on PS5, I'm happy to report that a highly-rated Xbox model, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X, is at its lowest ever price in the US.
Right now, you can grab the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X for just $119.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen yet on this wireless headset since it launched.
Today's best Xbox wireless headset deal
This is a superb Black Friday deal for one of TechRadar's best reviewed Xbox headsets. It's the lowest price in the US since launch, cutting $80 dollars off of the RRP, and making it an essential pick for those wanting to upgrade their gaming setup.
Price check: SteelSeries - $124.99 | Best Buy - $199.99 | Target - $199.99 | GameStop - $199.99
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X is also on sale in the UK, though the discount isn't quite as meaty. Still, at £45 off, I'd highly recommend this headset for those looking for an intuitive wireless device that can be customized to your preferences via SteelSeries' bespoke software.
Price check: SteelSeries - £179.99 | Very - £174.99 | Argos - £179.99
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X features premium Neodymium Magnetic Drivers that offer great audio quality.
Even though the color variant on offer is the Xbox-branded one, you can still use the device on PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, Meta Quest, and mobile by using the USB-C dongle included in the box. There's a retractable mic too, which really comes in handy when playing online games like Fortnite and Marvel Rivals.
I've tested a couple of SteelSeries headsets over the years and found them to be extremely versatile offerings. You can use either Bluetooth or the 2.4Hz mode via a USB-C dongle to switch between modes, and the battery life has been decent on other SteelSeries devices, in my experience. In fact, this headset's non-Xbox variant is featured in TechRadar's best PC gaming headsets list.
If you're not in the UK, then you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X headset below, wherever you are in the world.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
