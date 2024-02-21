SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X review - a seriously impressive multi-platform wireless gaming headset

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X boasts impressive audio quality and strong microphone performance across Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch. If you’re searching for a high-quality multi-platform headset with a premium build and features, this is one of the best options right now.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X takes the already excellent SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P and introduces additional compatibility with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles through a new ‘Xbox’ switch on its wireless dongle. As a result, this is an absolutely superb mid-range wireless gaming headset that, despite the prominent ‘Designed for Xbox’ branding, still performs extremely well across a wide range of other platforms.

Available for $179.99 / £174.99 / around AU$305, the headset itself feels highly premium, with a sturdy metal top cover and soft memory foam ear cups that keep it comfortable to wear over extended gaming sessions. Its more neutral sound profile is also a pleasant departure from some of the tuning of wireless gaming headsets on the market, making for a reliable all-round performer that delivers quality audio for gaming and beyond.

A convenient retractable microphone with a visible LED mute indicator further elevates the package. Though it can be slightly tricky to position due to its flexible shape, the mic provides more than enough clarity to have you chatting with friends or making vital callouts in some of the best first-person shooter (FPS) titles with ease. Although our testing revealed that the recording quality can suffer when you’re using the Simultaneous Wireless feature, it’s only a minor complaint when the rest of the offering is so compelling.

Design and features

(Image credit: Dashiell Wood/Future)

The most significant area where the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X differentiates itself from the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P is in its altered USB-C wireless dongle. On top of the usual status LED and pairing button, the dongle now features a wireless mode switch that enables Xbox compatibility. While the wireless dongle can be plugged directly into a PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, or PC via a free USB-C port, the package also includes a USB-A to USB-C converter. Although it’s a little more cumbersome to use, this converter is a handy pack-in when the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S lack any USB-C ports of their own.

The design of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X headset is pleasantly understated but still very stylish. Its top is made of soft rubber and covered with a sturdy metal layer that feels very solid in the hands but is, importantly, still quite lightweight. The soft elastic headband is easily adjustable, as are the earcups which can be easily extended by a few centimeters for a more snug fit.

Its left earcup features a retractable microphone, fashioned from a flexible wire, in addition to a volume dial, a pleasantly clicky mic mute button, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A bright red LED mute indicator is present on the end of the mic, which is always a welcome quality-of-life addition. The right earcup then features a power switch and a Bluetooth connection button, both with small indicator LEDs, in addition to the ChatMix Dial (which decreases game volume while increasing chat volume or vice versa) and a USB-C port for charging.

Pairing a Bluetooth device like your mobile phone automatically enables the Simultaneous Wireless mode, which allows you to hear audio from two sources at the same time. This is ideal if you enjoy listening to music while you game or prefer using chat services like the Discord app. However, I did notice a drop in microphone quality while it was in use.

The headset is offered in two colorways, a plain white paired with a black headband or a basic black with a more eye-catching Xbox-themed green headband. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X is compatible with any Nova Booster Pack. These accessories are sold separately for $34.99 / £29.99 / around AU$50 and contain an alternate headband and two speaker plates to further customize the look of your headset if desired.

Performance

(Image credit: Dashiell Wood/Future)

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X has an unusually neutral sound profile for a gaming headset. This means that it can deliver clear and accurate audio that’s ideal for a wide range of genres, but lacks the specialist tuning that you would find in some alternatives like the Fnatic React Plus , which has been tweaked specifically for the best FPS games with decreased bass and more emphasized mids.

Luckily, you can freely edit the sound profile to your liking in the compatible SteelSeries GG software, alongside other useful settings like LED brightness and mic sidetone levels, but it’s worth bearing in mind that this can only be accomplished on PC. While your saved settings will carry over to other platforms, the lack of native console software, or even a compatible mobile app, may prove a source of frustration if you don’t have easy access to a computer.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Even so, the default sound profile will be suitable for most uses and even holds its own when you’re listening to music or watching movies. I often use my PS5 as a media center thanks to its convenient Blu-Ray player and found the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X to be a perfectly enjoyable way to experience audio-heavy films like 2021’s Belle, in addition to my usual Apple Music playlists. The bass is a little weaker than some music-listening headphones like the popular Beats Solo Pro, but a good level of clarity in the mids and high-end more than compensates for it.

Although the headset doesn't feature any active noise cancellation, the earcups also proved to be a formidable barrier that prevented everything short of the loudest background noises from bleeding in. Add in the fact that I was easily able to achieve well over 35 hours of continuous playback on each charge, and you’ve got a headset that’ll go the distance for longer gaming sessions.

Microphone quality also fairs well across the board. While it’s not quite as excellent as the exceptionally clear sound from a headset like the HyperX Cloud 3, it’s very much enough to chat with friends provided that you spend a few moments adjusting the mic into the correct position.

Unfortunately, the recording quality is much less impressive when talking through the Simultaneous Wireless mode. Your mileage may vary but, with a quieter, more muffled sound, I found that it was a noticeable step down from the strong performance with the mode disabled.

Should I buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X?

(Image credit: Dashiell Wood/Future)

Compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X is a serious contender if you’re after one of the best wireless gaming headsets for multi-platform use. Its neutral sound profile is perfect for a wide range of titles and an enjoyable way to experience some movies and music on the side, while the attractive design looks pleasantly understated and feels premium.

Buy it if…

You want a versatile wireless gaming headset: It’s rare that you see a wireless gaming headset with such a neutral sound profile. This is ideal if you want a gaming headset that you can use to listen to music or watch movies in addition to playing games.

You play on multiple platforms: The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X is notable for its wide compatibility making this is a fantastic choice if you like to switch between platforms often.

Don't buy it if…

You want better noise cancellation: The passive noise cancellation of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X is good, but it’s inevitably going to perform worse than a wireless gaming headset with dedicated active noise cancellation (ANC).

You want to chat with the Simultaneous Wireless mode: The microphone quality decreases noticeably while talking through the Simultaneous Wireless mode. If you want to use that feature a lot, consider other options like the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro instead.

How we reviewed the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X

I used the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X as my primary gaming headset for over three weeks, playing a wide range of games on a variety platforms. On PC, I mainly enjoyed high-intensity FPS titles like Counter Strike 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Over on PS5, I dived into another playthrough of the RPG Elex 2 and tested its multimedia capabilities with a range of movies and songs.

To assess the Xbox compatibility, I used the headset with an Xbox Series S console and played a range of popular titles including Fortnite and Starfield. I also used the headset with a Nintendo Switch OLED, where I enjoyed a few more hours of Splatoon 3 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

For some more headset recommendations, see our guide to the best Xbox Series X headsets or the best gaming headsets for Call of Duty.