It's been a while now since they released, but deals and big price cuts on the wonderful SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds have been relatively hard to come by. But luckily for anyone who waited, today's the day when that changes.

The Xbox variant of the excellent gaming earbuds are down to a record low price of just $147.99 at Amazon, which is a huge 26% cut from their retail price of $199.99.

These buds offer superb value for money, and at this price undercut the likes of the equally excellent Sony Inzone Buds or Pulse Explore buds - and the GameBuds also have the benefit of being compatible with every platform too, including Nintendo Switch 2!

Today's best gaming earbuds deal

I will always recommend the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds to anyone looking for gaming earbuds. In fact, I'd recommend them to anyone looking for any type of earbuds. I have three sets in my house, including one of the Glorange sets for my wife.

They simply are the best gaming earbuds money can buy in my view - and to save a quarter on them and their list price, is hands down one of the best gaming deals of the year so far.

In brief, these buds offer the full package when it comes to what you want from gaming earbuds companions: incredible sound right out of the box (which you can tinker with in the superb companion app), excellent design and build quality, a tremendous feature set, and supporting a good battery life is the fact that you can wirelessly charge the case to get more juice. The fact that these are the Xbox model that will cover you across all platforms is the cherry on top and further maximizes their value for money.

