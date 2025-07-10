We're heading into the latter stages of Prime Day, but there's still plenty of time to score a spectacular deal. For instance, you can grab the Sony WF-C700N for just $79 (was $109) at Walmart and only £55 (was £99) at Amazon UK.

These are some of the lowest prices I've ever seen Sony's five-star budget buds drop to, so there really is no better time to buy. Even if these wireless earbuds are ultra-cheap, they're still very high in quality. You get revealing, well-rounded audio, a comfortable fit, and adept ANC.

I'll speak more about this incredible offer below, but if you want to uncover more brilliant bargains, take a peek at our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sony WF-C700N (US)

Sony WF-C700N: was $109 now $79 at Walmart You can grab Sony's budget-friendly wireless earbuds for so much less right now, but you'll need to head over to Walmart for this one. These five star-rated buds are $30 off, and I couldn't recommend them enough. They plate up awesome sound quality, great ANC and a ton of features, which you can access via Sony's Sound Connect app. At under $80, they're simply spectacular value for money.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sony WF-C700N (UK)

Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £55 at Amazon Yes, you can get Sony's budget-friendly wireless earbuds for even less this Prime Day. Specifically, for 44% less – talk about a bargain! In our five-star review of the Sony WF-C700N, we highlighted their almost flagship sound quality, amazing ANC and already affordable price. So now, at £55, they're nothing short of a steal.

In our Sony WF-C700N review, we called them "the best cheaper noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy". Pretty high praise, right?

And it's all for good reason. I own these buds myself and adore their detailed, well-balanced audio, comfy in-ear feel, and great companion app. One of my favorite things about the WF-C700N is that they support Sony's proprietary DSEE upscaling tech. This essentially refines lower quality audio files – like those you'll hear on Spotify – and makes them sound 'higher res'. Pretty cool!

At this low a price, it's hard to imagine a better pair of earbuds, so make sure you get your hands on the Sony WF-C700N now!

