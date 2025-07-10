I own and love these Sony earbuds and now they're ultra-cheap for Prime Day – don't miss out
An unbelievable deal on five-star Sony buds
We're heading into the latter stages of Prime Day, but there's still plenty of time to score a spectacular deal. For instance, you can grab the Sony WF-C700N for just $79 (was $109) at Walmart and only £55 (was £99) at Amazon UK.
• Shop the full Amazon Prime Day sale
These are some of the lowest prices I've ever seen Sony's five-star budget buds drop to, so there really is no better time to buy. Even if these wireless earbuds are ultra-cheap, they're still very high in quality. You get revealing, well-rounded audio, a comfortable fit, and adept ANC.
I'll speak more about this incredible offer below, but if you want to uncover more brilliant bargains, take a peek at our Amazon Prime Day live hub.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Sony WF-C700N (US)
You can grab Sony's budget-friendly wireless earbuds for so much less right now, but you'll need to head over to Walmart for this one. These five star-rated buds are $30 off, and I couldn't recommend them enough. They plate up awesome sound quality, great ANC and a ton of features, which you can access via Sony's Sound Connect app. At under $80, they're simply spectacular value for money.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Sony WF-C700N (UK)
Yes, you can get Sony's budget-friendly wireless earbuds for even less this Prime Day. Specifically, for 44% less – talk about a bargain! In our five-star review of the Sony WF-C700N, we highlighted their almost flagship sound quality, amazing ANC and already affordable price. So now, at £55, they're nothing short of a steal.
In our Sony WF-C700N review, we called them "the best cheaper noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy". Pretty high praise, right?
And it's all for good reason. I own these buds myself and adore their detailed, well-balanced audio, comfy in-ear feel, and great companion app. One of my favorite things about the WF-C700N is that they support Sony's proprietary DSEE upscaling tech. This essentially refines lower quality audio files – like those you'll hear on Spotify – and makes them sound 'higher res'. Pretty cool!
At this low a price, it's hard to imagine a better pair of earbuds, so make sure you get your hands on the Sony WF-C700N now!
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: 50% off Kindle & Echo
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: up to 50% off Oral-B & Philips
- Headphones: up to $120 of Beats, Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: up to 50% off Ninja, Breville & Instant
- Laptops: HP, Lenovo & Apple from $119
- Prime Student: six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds
- Tablets: iPad and Fire Tab from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $69.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Kindle & Ring
- Appliances: Ninja & De'Longhi from £29.99
- Gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 – in stock now
- Headphones: Bose & Sony from £14.99
- Health: up to 68% off Philips, Remington & Oral-B
- Home: fans from £12.99
- Laptops: Lenovo, Asus and HP from £139
- Phones: up to 30% off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: iPads & Fire Tabs from £59.99
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Mattel
- TVs: cheap TVs from £99.99
- Vacuums: Shark and eufy from £99
- Wearables: Huawei & Samsung from £39
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Harry is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. He reviews everything from party speakers to wall chargers and has a particular interest in the worlds of audio and gaming. Harry has a background in business tech journalism, particularly around the telecoms industry.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.