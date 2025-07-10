Want to score a serious headphones bargain? I've found the best Sony Prime Day deals for you
Score some seriously swell bargains on Sony's excellent headphones and earbuds
Prime Day, well Prime Week it feels like, is here and as always it's one of the very best times to finally upgrade those aging headphones or earbuds with one of these Sony deals with some delicious deals on ultra-cheap and flagship models to tempt you.
Given there's a lot to choose from I've stepped up to narrow the playing field down for you by selecting just a few of the very best headphones and earbuds deals (with a mix to suit varying budgets).
Amazon Prime Day Sony headphones and earbuds deals in the US
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are a great pair of headphones. I mean, we even gave them a five-star review, so you know these are the real deal! I've used them many times myself and can vouch for their impressive ANC, punchy audio, and incredible smart features. At more than $100 off, you're looking at an awesome value for money.
In the distant past, it was said that a pair of headphones would come and change the game. And my, oh my, did they come. Yes, the Sony WH-1000XM4 were met with critical acclaim when they launched – acclaim that has survived the test of time too. We still consider them to be the best headphones for most people, thanks to amazing audio quality, adept ANC, and a comfy on-ear fit. And at almost 50% off, you're getting the deal of a lifetime.
But if you want to go a bit cheaper, I'd suggest you have a look at this scorching deal on the Sony WH-CH720N. I own these myself, and for less than $80, I can tell you that you're getting everything you could possibly want from a good pair of over-ear headphones. Very good sound quality, a long list of features and capable ANC are just a few highlights that spring to mind. If you need some low-cost headphones, don't miss this blinding bargain!
Sony's new budget-friendly wireless earbuds just got even cheaper. In our Sony WF-C710N review, we were highly positive, praising their full, detailed sound, awesome ANC and ultra-clear calling. You're almost certain to love what the Sony WF-C710N have to offer, especially now they're available for under $80.
OK, if you want a really – and I mean really – cheap pair of earbuds, the Sony WF-C510 are a really strong option. In our Sony WF-C510 review, we gushed over their punchy, clear audio, impressive battery life and snug fit. There's no ANC here, but that's perhaps to be expected at this price point. This is a limited time deal, so make sure to act fast!
One more! One more! I hear you cry. Oh, go on then. How about Sony's latest flagship earbuds at more than 34% off? Yes, really. The Sony WF-1000XM5 are a great pair of earbuds – just check out our full review to find out exactly why. The bottom line is, they're a fantastic-sounding, long-lasting pair of wireless earbuds with a real premium feel. And at less than $200, they're well worth buying.
Amazon Prime Day Sony headphones and earbuds deals in the UK
I know, it really is hard to believe. But the awesome Sony WH-1000XM5 are more than 40% off this Prime Day, meaning you can snag them for almost half the price of the newly released Sony WH-1000XM6. Woah! This deal in particular includes the soft carry case rather than a hard case, but that should be plenty good enough for on-the-go use.
In days of yore, Sony released the WH-1000XM4 to the world, and ever since, they've been up there with some of the best headphones around. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we praised the cans for their excellent sound quality, noise-crushing ANC and treasure trove of smart features. This is a phenomenal low price for these headphones, so don't miss out.
Want something on the cheaper end of the scale? Then I'd recommend scooping up these Sony mid-rangers for less than £70. The Sony WH-CH720N have it all, from detailed, clear audio all the way through to noise-nixing ANC. On top of that, they supply a comfy, secure fit that's ideal for on-the-go listening. With a price tag this cheap on Prime Day, you simply can't afford to pass them up!
Yes, you can get Sony's budget-friendly wireless earbuds for even less this Prime Day. Specifically, for 44% less – talk about a bargain! In our five-star Sony WF-C700N review, we praised these buds no end for their incredible sound quality, effective ANC and already affordable price. So now, at £55, they're nothing short of a steal.
Need some seriously cheap earbuds? Then this offer on the Sony WF-C510 is perfect for you. In our Sony WF-C510 review, we couldn't get enough of their talented audio output, solid battery life and lightweight feel. You won't find ANC here, but that's to be expected at such a low price point. This deal applies to each color option on Amazon too, so if you want something more vibrant, like Blue or Yellow, make sure to select it before adding the buds to your basket!
And to top it all off, let me turn your attention to this excellent deal on Sony's flagship earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM5. You can grab them for 22% less right now, courtesy of Prime Day – that's the lowest price I've seen them drop to. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we waxed lyrical about these super-sounding, high-stamina buds, which really exude a sense of luxury. At £170, they're great value for money, so why not pick them up while they're still this cheap?!
