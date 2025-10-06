Newegg beats Amazon with super cheap Seagate 26TB external hard drive at $260 — back up your data for 1 cent per GB

Amazon's Big Deal Days are starting on October 7, but Newegg may have beaten the mini-Prime Day sales before they've even begun, as the Seagate Expansion 26TB is now $260 (was $280) at Newegg.

This Seagate deal offers 26TB of storage at only 1 cent per GB, making it one of the most cost-effective backup and storage options right now. The USB 3.0 connection gives you fast plug-and-go storage across Windows and Mac devices.

If you're a designer looking to store large projects, a photographer who needs a couple extra TB, or just in need of a home backup solution, this desktop drive is definitely worth adding to your basket.

In the UK? The Seagate Expansion 26TB is down to £250 (was $271) at Newegg for the same capacity and specs.

Today's best Seagate Expansion 26TB deal

Seagate Expansion 26TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive: now $260 at Newegg

26TB USB 3.0 Desktop HDD The 26TB Seagate Expansion is an excellent desktop storage companion, measuring in at 4.92" x 1.65" x 7.04" and weighing 2.59lbs. This slimline HDD has a $20 price cut at Newegg, putting the cost-per-GB at just 1 cent.

Why this is a great Seagate Expansion deal

After testing hundreds of the best external hard drives, our storage experts placed Seagate Expansion as the top choice for high capacity HDDs.

In our testing, we found Seagate Expansions consistenly rise far above the average scores when it comes to read and write speeds, while also shaving hundreds of seconds off a 25GB file copy time.

Seagate Expansion drives also see excellent scores for gamers who don't want to compromise on speed when storing games on an external HDDs.