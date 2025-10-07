Best Prime Day HDD deals 2025 - hard drives from Seagate, Toshiba, WD from as low as $10/TB

Hard disk drives (or spinning rust as they are fondly referred to) are your best bet if you want to have terabytes of storage available without paying over the odds. I have curated the best hard drive deals on Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, as prices have been reduced accordingly (and will increase after, so hurry up).

I've looked at Adorama, Newegg, BestBuy, and of course Amazon. I focused on three hard drive vendors (Seagate, WD and Toshiba - they're the only remaining ones anyway) and opted for new models only (rather than refurbished).

If you notice any out-of-stock or misprice, feel free to contact me on desire (dot) athow (at) futurenet (dot) net

Consumer HDDs

Pro HDDs

External hard drive

Portable hard drive

Amazon Prime Day HDD deals: FAQs