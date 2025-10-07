Best Prime Day HDD deals 2025 - hard drives from Seagate, Toshiba, WD from as low as $10/TB

By published

Hard disk drives remain the go-to storage for capacities beyond 10 terabytes

prime day hdd deals
Hard disk drives (or spinning rust as they are fondly referred to) are your best bet if you want to have terabytes of storage available without paying over the odds. I have curated the best hard drive deals on Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, as prices have been reduced accordingly (and will increase after, so hurry up).

I've looked at Adorama, Newegg, BestBuy, and of course Amazon. I focused on three hard drive vendors (Seagate, WD and Toshiba - they're the only remaining ones anyway) and opted for new models only (rather than refurbished).

If you notice any out-of-stock or misprice, feel free to contact me on desire (dot) athow (at) futurenet (dot) net

Best Amazon Prime Day HDD deals: Quick links

Consumer HDDs

Seagate BarraCuda 24TB
Save 20% ($60)
Seagate BarraCuda 24TB: was $299.99 now $239.99 at Newegg

✅ $10.00/TB
✅ 24TB
✅ 7200RPM
✅ 2-year warranty
✅ 512MB cache

Seagate BarraCuda 16TB
Seagate BarraCuda 16TB: $209.99 at Newegg

✅ $13.13/TB
✅ 16TB
✅ 7200RPM
✅ 2-year warranty
✅ 512MB cache

Seagate BarraCuda 8TB
Save 11% ($15)
Seagate BarraCuda 8TB: was $134.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

✅ $15/TB
✅ 8TB
✅ 7200RPM
✅ 2-year warranty
✅ 128MB cache

Western Digital Blue 8TB
Western Digital Blue 8TB: $139 at Amazon

✅ $17.38/TB
✅ 8TB
✅ 5400RPM
✅ 1-year warranty
✅ 64MB cache

Pro HDDs

Seagate IronWolf Pro (4-pack of 20TB)
Save 24% ($400)
Seagate IronWolf Pro (4-pack of 20TB): was $1,699.96 now $1,299.96 at Adorama

✅ $16.25/TB
✅ 20TB
✅ 7200RPM
✅ 5-year warranty
✅ 512MB cache

Seagate IronWolf Pro 16TB
Save 31% ($122.01)
Seagate IronWolf Pro 16TB: was $392 now $269.99 at Best Buy

✅ $16.88/TB
✅ 16TB
✅ 7200RPM
✅ 5-year warranty
✅ 512MB cache

Seagate IronWolf Pro 20TB
Save 21% ($90)
Seagate IronWolf Pro 20TB: was $419.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

✅ $16.50/TB
✅ 20TB
✅ 7200RPM
✅ 5-year warranty
✅ 512MB cache

WD Red Pro 20TB
WD Red Pro 20TB: $349.99 at Newegg

✅ $17.50/TB
✅ 20TB
✅ 7200RPM
✅ 5-year warranty
✅ 512MB cache

Toshiba N300 18TB
Save 21% ($85)
Toshiba N300 18TB: was $409.99 now $324.99 at Amazon

✅ $18.05/TB
✅ 18TB
✅ 7200RPM
✅ 5-year warranty
✅ 512MB cache

Seagate IronWolf Pro 28TB
Seagate IronWolf Pro 28TB: $529.99 at Newegg

✅ $18.92/TB
✅ 28TB
✅ 7200RPM
✅ 5-year warranty
✅ 512MB cache

Seagate Exos 30TB
Seagate Exos 30TB: $599.99 at Newegg

✅ $20/TB
✅ 30TB
✅ 7200RPM
✅ 5-year warranty
✅ 512MB cache

External hard drive

Seagate Expansion 24TB
Save 21% ($70)
Seagate Expansion 24TB: was $329.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

✅ $10.83/TB
✅ 24TB
✅ 7200RPM
✅ 2-year warranty
✅ With Rescue Data recovery services

Seagate Expansion 20TB
Seagate Expansion 20TB: $229.99 at Amazon

✅ $10.83/TB
✅ 24TB
✅ 7200RPM
✅ 2-year warranty
✅ With Rescue Data recovery services

Seagate Expansion 28TB
Seagate Expansion 28TB: $379 at Amazon

✅ $13.93/TB
✅ 28TB
✅ 7200RPM
✅ 2-year warranty
✅ With Rescue Data recovery services

WD Elements 14TB
WD Elements 14TB: $179.99 at Newegg

✅ $12.85/TB
✅ 14TB
✅ 5400RPM
✅ 2-year warranty

Portable hard drive

WD Elements 6TB
Save 24% ($40)
WD Elements 6TB: was $169.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

✅ $21.67/TB
✅ 6TB
✅ 5400RPM
✅ 2-year warranty

Seagate Portable 5TB
Save 15% ($20)
Seagate Portable 5TB: was $129.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

✅ $22/TB
✅ 5TB
✅ 5400RPM
✅ 2-year warranty

Seagate Portable 4TB
Save 24% ($30)
Seagate Portable 4TB: was $124.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

✅ $23.75/TB
✅ 4TB
✅ 5400RPM
✅ 2-year warranty

WD Portable 5TB
Save 18% ($25)
WD Portable 5TB: was $139.99 now $114.99 at Amazon

✅ $23/TB
✅ 5TB
✅ 5400RPM
✅ 2-year warranty

Amazon Prime Day HDD deals: FAQs

  • Moving data around often? You probably need a portable hard drive. These are self-powered 2.5-inch storage devices that are usually more expensive per Terabyte than their external desktop counterparts. They have a maximum capacity of 6TB, compared to 30TB for 3.5-inch models. The latter though need an external power supply.
  • Adding capacity to a PC? That's the most common scenario and it is likely that it will be used as a secondary (or even tertiary) storage unit. Go for the cheapest you can find and don't to backup regularly.
  • Building or upgrading a NAS? HDD manufacturers usually have two types of hard drives, consumer grade and pro grade. The former is characterized by low spinning speeds, lower performance, lower capacity, shorter warranties and cheaper prices. That's the L, Barracuda and Blue series for Toshiba, Seagate and WD respectively. I wouldn't recommend these for NAS or indeed any sustained use cases.
  • Pro grade (extending to enterprise) usually have higher spinning speed (and performance), go to higher capacities, longer warranties and on average higher prices. They are geared towards more taxing workloads (e.g. NAS, surveillance video, AI, DVR/NVR). A NAS drive for example would have a rated workload capacity, e.g. 550TB/year for the WD Red Pro.
  • Remember to backup. Either to the cloud or by setting up a dedicated storage unit to back up your data. If you're a data hoarder dealing with hundreds of TB or a few PB, consider tape.
