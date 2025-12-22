External 4TB SSDs now undercut slower internal SATA storage on price

Memory production shifts are reshaping NAND supply and storage pricing dynamics

SATA SSDs face shrinking relevance as NVMe and external drives converge

Large capacity external SSDs are now selling for less than internal 4TB SATA drives, a situation driven by the ongoing changes in NAND flash production and pricing.

The gap has narrowed to the point where slower internal SATA SSDs are becoming harder to justify, even as demand for high capacity storage continues to grow.

Current supply pressures mean memory manufacturers such as Micron and Samsung are prioritizing DRAM over NAND. That allocation shift has reduced downward pressure on NAND pricing and limited incentives to keep producing slower, low margin SATA SSDs at higher capacities.

SATA SSDs facing extinction

This is most visible at the 4TB level - where a Crucial X9 Pro 4TB external SSD is currently priced at $279.58. It connects over USB 3.2, delivers up to 1050MB/s read and write speeds, and targets creators who need fast, portable storage across multiple devices.

In comparison, a Silicon Power 4TB SATA internal SSD is priced at $299.99. Despite using a standard 2.5 inch form factor and SATA III interface, it costs more while offering far lower performance than modern external SSDs.

The situation becomes more striking when compared with PCIe storage. A Crucial P310 4TB NVMe SSD based on PCIe Gen4 is currently selling for around $341. That places high speed internal NVMe only modestly above external SSD pricing, while SATA remains stuck in between.

Price tracking data from PCPartPicker shows that over the last 18 months, 4TB SATA SSDs didn’t benefit from the aggressive price drops that NVMe and external SSDs did.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As memory supply tightens and prices increase (quite significantly in a lot of cases), SATA drives are now rising in price alongside faster storage, leaving them stuck without a meaningful cost advantage.

For system builders and upgraders, this creates an unusual situation. External SSDs are no longer just a convenience option but a cost effective way to add large amounts of fast storage without opening a system or committing to aging interfaces.

At the same time, motherboard support for SATA continues to shrink, especially in smaller form factor systems and newer platforms. That reduces long term appeal for investing in high capacity SATA drives.

Taken together, pricing, performance, and platform trends suggest that 4TB SATA SSDs are approaching the end of their practical relevance.

External SSDs and NVMe drives increasingly offer better value, and with fewer compromises.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.