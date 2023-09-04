Fastest external SSDs of 2023

Pairing your top-of-the-line computer with a lightning-fast SSD should be a priority, with most devices lacking in that storage capacity department. Thankfully, storing all your crucial media and files is made easy thanks to a number of fantastic external SSD options on the market.

Choosing the fastest SSD can be tough, though, given there’s a plethora of options out there. While it may be tempting to go for the biggest, this may not necessarily be the best – or the fastest – and most of the speediest drives tend to come in at around the 2TB mark. That said, it’s more than enough for most people, and if data speed is your priority, then you’ve come to the right place.

We’ll only consider external SSDs here via either the SATA or NVMe standards, and we’re also looking at SSDs that can connect either via USB standards or that have Thunderbolt support. This means any internal drives, or drives designed for network-attached storage (NAS) devices, will be excluded from consideration. It almost goes without saying, but we’re also excluding HDDs from consideration. The products listed here are available for purchase right now – and it’s also worth saying that the fastest options do not automatically equate with the best; you can find a comprehensive breakdown in our best SSDs guide .

1. SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD Fasest all round external SSD Our expert review: Visit Site Reasons to buy + USB and Thunderbolt connectable + Exceptional transfer speeds + Tough enclosure Reasons to avoid - Expensive - No USB-A cable - Maxes out at 2TB

Geared toward creative professionals and users with heavy workloads, the SanDisk Professional Pro-G40 SSD is the fastest SSD available at the moment. We recorded speeds of more than 3,150MB/s for reads and 2,700MB/s for writes in our testing using the 2TB model, which makes it the fastest Thunderbolt drive we’ve seen by some distance. Only the OWC Envoy Pro FX has come close.

There’s no beating the PRO-G40 for speed; in fact, it’s an exceptionally well-engineered piece of technology. But there are a handful of considerations to make, meaning it might not be the best option. Its maximum speeds can only be hit over Thunderbolt 3, and it’s limited to roughly 1,000MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen 2. The price, too, is exorbitant when you compare it with many more than suitable competitors – especially if you’re limiting yourself to a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection anyway. However, if you’re looking to transfer, say, 8K footage in as short a time as possible, and budget is certainly not an issue, then it’s an ideal piece of kit.

2. Samsung T7 Fastest external hard drive for Mac Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Although the Samsung T7 portable SSD has been around for a few years now, with TechRadar Pro reviewing the Samsung T7 Touch in 2020, this family of hard drives has cemented itself as among the fastest money can buy. Competition has arisen in the form of the Crucial X8, but our internal benchmarking using CrystalDiskMark showed the Samsung T7 pipped its rival to the post, recording 1,032MB/s (read) and 924MB/s (write) speeds versus 914MB/s (read) and 930MB/s (write).

There are four available capacities for the T7 – 500GB, 1TB, 2GB, and a recently released 4TB Sheild variety – with the technology based on NVMe, which powers USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity – compatible with Thunderbolt ports on Macs – offering far better performance than SATA-based SSDs. Weighing 58g, and stylish in appearance, there’s little beating it.

3. Crucial X8 Fastest and best value for money external SSD Our expert review: Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Fast + Robust + Type-A and Type-C connections Reasons to avoid - Needs a port some users don’t have - No encryption

The Crucial X8 portable SSD only falls behind the Samsung T7 in our speed testing by a fine margin, proving itself as a blisteringly fast option in its own right. Given the speeds it can reach against options across the wider external SSD market, there’s little else that compares if it’s bang-for-buck you’re looking for. Although the Samsung T7 is faster by a slither, the 1TB variant of the Crucial X8 is available for a heavily discounted £55.98 at the time of writing, compared with the former, which you can grab for £69.00.

We described the Crucial X8 as a robust and stylish SSD that outperforms many external SATA-based SSDs by some distance. The only caveat is you can only get those top speeds if you’ve connected the SSD to your device through a Thunderbolt 3 or USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. Otherwise, speeds are capped at up to 450MB/s for read and write speeds. Sure, it’s around the same as what you’d expect from many SSDs, but it’s disappointing if you’re expecting the highest speeds available.

4. Kingston XS2000 Fastest and tiniest SSD Our expert review: Today's Best Deals View at Walmart Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Fantastic speed if you have a compatible system + 5-year warranty + Good value for money + Rugged with IP55 rating Reasons to avoid - Requires the right hardware to maintain USP - Expensive if you just want plenty of fast storage

The pocket-sized Kingston XS2000 is a delightfully small portable SSD, but don’t let its size fool you – it’s just as fast as the likes of the Crucial X8 and Samsung T7 and it’s built as robustly as you can ask for. The drive is water-resistant, dust-resistant, and shockproof with a rubber sleeve, and although misses out on a fully-fledged IP67 rating, it is IP55-certified. It’s also incredibly lightweight, weighing 29g, and its 13 x 31 x 67mm dimensions make it as small as you can get right now.

Speed is key, here, and it reached 1,062MB/s read speed and 999MB/s write speed in our testing via CrustalDiskMark on a Thunderbolt 4 port. Kingston claims it can reach up to 2,000MB/s read and write speeds, but it needs to be connected to a machine through a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port. The Kingston XS2000 also isn’t the cheapest option – with the best value for money delivered by the Crucial X8. But it’s certainly worth going for if you’re looking for the most compact and fastest external SSD that money can buy right now.