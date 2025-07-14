Top AI image generator announces unlimited usage - so get creating now

Freepik launches unlimited AI video and image generation for Premium+ and Pro plans

Model rollout will be gradual, but more are expected to be supported soon

It could cost Freepik in the short term, but it'll result in long-term customers

Freepik is rolling out unlimited AI generation across the platform for paying users, meaning they won't be limited to caps or credits as is the case with many other rival platforms.

Premium+ and Pro account holders now get unlimited AI video and image generation as Freepik becomes one of the first major platforms to remove restrictions entirely.

Despite lifted limits, users will still be limited in other aspects - for example, video will be rendered in 768p resolution, using the MiniMax model from launch.

Freepik lifts AI limits

The company has promised to add further models as time goes on, with weekly launches planned for July 2025. Most will become unlimited, just like MiniMax, but some of the more powerful models like Veo 3 will be restricted.

"We decided to eliminate credits and offer unlimited generation because we understood that what holds users back is not the technology, but the frictions in the usage model," Freepik CEO Joaquin Cuenca explained.

Cuenca emphasized accessibility, creativity and mass adoption were the company's key drivers, rather than monetizing limitations, with the company expecting to absorb technological costs to promote long-term platform loyalty, ultimately leading to more sustainable revenue from long-term customers.

To get access to unlimited video and image generation, users will need to be on one of the two paying plans, starting at $24.50 per month.

"That's the real revolution of AI: not just in what it can do, but in how it is put at the service of people," the Cuenca added.

No details have been shared about upcoming models, but we do know that Premium+ and Pro plans get priority speed when using ChatGPT, Imagen 4 and Veo 3 compared with the cheaper and free plans. They also get early access to upcoming AI features, with top-tier Pro customers getting advanced AI models soonest.