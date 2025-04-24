The 5 biggest new Photoshop, Firefly and Premiere Pro tools that were announced at Adobe Max London 2025

Adobe introduces latest Firefly Image Model 4 & 4 Ultra

Firefly Boards debuts, plus mobile app coming soon

Adobe's new Content Authenticity app can verify creator's digital work

Adobe Max 2025 is currently being hosted in London, where the creative software giant has revealed the latest round of updates to its key apps, including Firefly, Photoshop and Premiere Pro.

As we expected, almost every improvement is powered by AI, yet Adobe is also keen to point out that these tools are designed to aid human creativity, not replace it. We'll see.

Adobe hopes to reenforce this sentiment with a new Content Authenticity app that should make it easier for creators to gain proper attribution for their digital work. It's a bit of a minefield when you start thinking about all of the permutations, but kudos to Adobe for being at the forefront for protecting creators in this ever evolving space.

There's a raft of new features and tools to cover, from a new collaborative moodboard app to smarter Photoshop color adjustments, and we've compiled the top five changes that you need to know about, below.

1. Firefly Image Model 4 & 4 Ultra is here, plus a mobile app is on the way

Created by Brandi Licciardo using Adobe Firefly Image Model 4 with the word prompts; small sweeper men, cleaning up pencil shavings from a huge pencil pointing downwards vertically, (Image credit: Adobe / Brandi Licciardo)

Firefly seemingly has enjoyed the bulk of Adobe's advances, with the latest generative AI model promising more lifelike image generation smarts and faster output.

The 'commercially safe' Firefly Model 4 is free to use for those with Adobe subscriptions and, as always with Firefly tools, is by extension available in Adobe's apps such as Photoshop, meaning these improved generative powers can enhance the editing experience.

Firefly Model 4 Ultra is a credit-based model designed for further enhancements of images created using Model 4.

Adobe also showcased the first commercially safe AI video model, now generally available through the Firefly web app, with a new text-to vector for creating fully editable vector-based artwork.

For example, users can select one of their images as the opening and end keyframe, and use a word prompt to generate a video effect to bring that image to life.

All the tools we were shown during Adobe Max 2025 are available in Adobe's apps, some of which are now in public beta. We were also told that a new Firefly mobile app is coming soon, though the launch date has yet to be confirmed.

2. The all-new Firefly Boards

(Image credit: Adobe)

During Adobe's Max 2025 presentation, we were also shown the impressive capabilities of an all-new Adobe tool; Firefly Boards.

Firefly Boards is an 'AI-first' surface designed for moodboarding, brainstorming and exploring creative concepts, ideal for collaborative projects.

Picture this; multiple generated images can be displayed side by side on a board, moved and grouped, with the possibility of moving those ideas and aesthetic styles into production using Adobe's other tools such as Photoshop, plus non-Adobe models such as OpenAI.

The scope for what is possible through Firefly in general, now made easier with the Boards app that can utilize multiple AI image generators for the same project, is vast. We're keen to take Boards for a spin.

3. Photoshop, refined with Firefly

(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Photoshop receives a number of refined tools that should speed up edits that could otherwise be a time sink.

Adobe says 'Select Details' makes it faster and more intuitive to select things like hair, facial features and clothing; 'Adjust Colors' simplifies the process of adjusting color hue, saturation and lightness in images for seamless, instant color adjustments; while a reimagined Actions panel (beta) delivers smarter workflow suggestions, based on the user's unique language.

Again, during a demo, the speed and accuracy of certain tools was clear to see. The remove background feature was able to isolate a fish in a net with remarkable precision, removing the ocean backdrop while keeping every strand of the net.

Overall, the majority of Photoshop improvements are realized because of the improved generative powers of the latest Firefly image model, which can be directly accessed through Photoshop.

4. Content Credentials is here via a free app

(Image credit: Adobe)

As Adobe further utilizes AI tools in its creative apps, authenticity is an increasing concern for photographers and viewers alike. That's why the ability to verify images is all the more vital, and why this next Adobe announcement is most welcome.

Adobe Content Credentials – an industry-recognized image verification standard, adds a digital signature to images to verify ownership and authenticity – and is now available in a free Adobe Content Authenticity app, launched in public beta.

Through the app, creators can attach info about themselves; their LinkedIn and social media accounts, plus image authenticity, including date, time, place and edits of said image. An invisible watermark is added to an image, and the info is easily seen with a new Chrome browser extension installed.

Furthermore, through the app, creators will be able to attach their preferences for Adobe's use of their content, including Generative AI Training and Usage Preference. This should put the control back with creators, although this is also a bit of a minefield – other generative AI models do not currently adhere to the same practices.

5. Adobe rolls out Premiere Pro's Generative Extend

The upgrades to Premiere Pro are more restrained, with the Firefly-powered Generative Extend now generally available being the headline announcement. Not only is the powerful tool now available to all users, but it also now supports 4K and vertical video.

Elsewhere, 'Media Intelligence' helps editors find relevant clips in seconds from vast amounts of footage, plus Caption Translation can recognize captions in up to 27 languages.

These tools are powered by, you guessed it: Adobe Firefly.