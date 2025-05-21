The price of AI? Adobe hikes Creative Cloud subscriptions for some with new Pro plan – here’s what you need to know

Adobe is increasing the price of its Creative Cloud All Apps plan

The new plan will include AI tools and credits

The plan’s name is also changing to Creative Cloud Pro

Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite contains some fantastic apps for creatives, with Photoshop, Illustrator and more among its contents. But if you currently subscribe to Creative Cloud’s top tier, you might want to look away now, as Adobe says its price is about to jump to a pricey $770 a year.

As it is, Adobe’s All Apps plan for Creative Cloud will send you back $659.88 if you pay annually, meaning the changed pricing will cost you over $140 more than before. And that’s not the only change to the All Apps plan’s pricing – if you pay monthly, you’ll be asked for fork out $104.99 instead of the current $89.99 fee.

Corporate per-seat plans are going up to $99.99 per month (up from $89.99), while student and teacher pricing will increase from $34.99 to $39.99. And Adobe is also changing the name of the Creative Cloud All Apps plan to Creative Cloud Pro.

At a time of ongoing economic uncertainty, this will be an unwelcome change indeed for many of Adobe’s users. You’ll need to work out if the price rises are worth paying for if you should start looking for an alternative.

What else is changing?

In return for the increased cost, Adobe is putting a big focus on artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The company says that customers will get unlimited access to AI features like Photoshop’s Generative Fill and Generative Remove in Lightroom, as well as unlimited access to Firefly Boards, which are used for planning and brainstorming.

Elsewhere, users will be able to use the new Adobe Firefly generative AI app and integrate their own AI models into it. Adobe is offering 4,000 monthly credits for premium AI video, audio and image generation, in addition to the unlimited credits for standard tools.

If you’re not feeling enthusiastic about these new AI features – and the price tags that come with them – you don’t need to stay with Adobe. There are plenty of excellent replacements out there, from the best Photoshop alternatives to the best InDesign alternatives.

And if you do want to stick around, Adobe says the changes will come into effect on your first renewal after June 17, 2025.