The price of AI? Adobe hikes Creative Cloud subscriptions for some with new Pro plan – here’s what you need to know
Paying the price for artificial intelligence
- Adobe is increasing the price of its Creative Cloud All Apps plan
- The new plan will include AI tools and credits
- The plan’s name is also changing to Creative Cloud Pro
Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite contains some fantastic apps for creatives, with Photoshop, Illustrator and more among its contents. But if you currently subscribe to Creative Cloud’s top tier, you might want to look away now, as Adobe says its price is about to jump to a pricey $770 a year.
As it is, Adobe’s All Apps plan for Creative Cloud will send you back $659.88 if you pay annually, meaning the changed pricing will cost you over $140 more than before. And that’s not the only change to the All Apps plan’s pricing – if you pay monthly, you’ll be asked for fork out $104.99 instead of the current $89.99 fee.
Corporate per-seat plans are going up to $99.99 per month (up from $89.99), while student and teacher pricing will increase from $34.99 to $39.99. And Adobe is also changing the name of the Creative Cloud All Apps plan to Creative Cloud Pro.
At a time of ongoing economic uncertainty, this will be an unwelcome change indeed for many of Adobe’s users. You’ll need to work out if the price rises are worth paying for if you should start looking for an alternative.
What else is changing?
In return for the increased cost, Adobe is putting a big focus on artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The company says that customers will get unlimited access to AI features like Photoshop’s Generative Fill and Generative Remove in Lightroom, as well as unlimited access to Firefly Boards, which are used for planning and brainstorming.
Elsewhere, users will be able to use the new Adobe Firefly generative AI app and integrate their own AI models into it. Adobe is offering 4,000 monthly credits for premium AI video, audio and image generation, in addition to the unlimited credits for standard tools.
If you’re not feeling enthusiastic about these new AI features – and the price tags that come with them – you don’t need to stay with Adobe. There are plenty of excellent replacements out there, from the best Photoshop alternatives to the best InDesign alternatives.
And if you do want to stick around, Adobe says the changes will come into effect on your first renewal after June 17, 2025.
Alex Blake has been fooling around with computers since the early 1990s, and since that time he's learned a thing or two about tech. No more than two things, though. That's all his brain can hold. As well as TechRadar, Alex writes for iMore, Digital Trends and Creative Bloq, among others. He was previously commissioning editor at MacFormat magazine. That means he mostly covers the world of Apple and its latest products, but also Windows, computer peripherals, mobile apps, and much more beyond. When not writing, you can find him hiking the English countryside and gaming on his PC.
