Salesforce raises prices on Slack and more, promises more AI integration as a result

Salesforce Enterprise and Unlimited SKUs are going up by 6% on average

Slack Business+ jumps to $15/month, but Pro remains unchanged

Salesforce says added value from AI has led to the higher prices

Salesforce has confirmed it will be raising prices by an average of 6% across a number of its core products, including Enterprise and Unlimited SKUs of Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Field Service and selected Industries Clouds.

Changes are set to come into affect from August 1, 2025, giving users just a few weeks to prepare for higher bills or find alternative solutions.

Foundations, Starter and Pro Editions are set to remain unchanged, with Salesforce blaming the incremental price increases on "ongoing innovation and [significant] customer value."

Salesforce rolls out 6% price rises

A month after announcing consumption-based pricing for its AI models, Salesforce has launched new Agentforce add-ons, starting at $125 per user per month, offering unlimited employee agent use for licensed users.

The packages include industry-specific, prebuilt AI agent templates, AI analytics (via Tableau), the company's Prompt Builder and more.

Agentforce 1 Editions sits above this tier, adding to it features like one million Flex Credits per year (replacing per-conversation pricing) and 2.5 million Data Services Credits per year. It comes at the cost of $550 per user per month.

Apart from the new AI models and a 6% average price hike across Enterprise and Unlimited SKUs, Salesforce has also updated its messaging platform.

The company says it hasn't changed Slack's pricing since 2022, but earlier in 2025, Slack Business+ users will end up paying $15 per user per month, up from $12.50.

A new Enterprise+ tier joins the mix, while Pro pricing is set to remain unchanged. Free users will also continue with access to their current features.

"These updates across our portfolio are designed to help organizations buy, use, and recognize value with the latest innovations throughout their businesses," Salesforce shared, launching a dedicated page for pricing across all its products.