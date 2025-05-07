ServiceNow looks to take on Salesforce with its new AI agent-infused CRM
ServiceNow launches agentic AI-enhanced CRM
- ServiceNow is adding agentic AI to its CRM platform
- The company criticized the market for being "outdated" and "overbuilt"
- AI agents promise contextually-aware resolutions for happier customers
ServiceNow is looking to take on industry giant Salesforce with its next-generation CRM platform, enhanced with agentic AI, in a bid to help significantly improve efficiency across the board.
ServiceNow's agents will connect with third-party tools and systems using open source protocols like Google's A2A and Anthropic's MCP to make the platform even more powerful.
Referring to the CRM industry as one, "dominated by outdated, overbuilt systems," the company says its updated platform will enable it to make better use of data that was previously siloed, such as "spreadsheets, shared inboxes, and human middleware."
ServiceNow criticizes CRMs
In a press release, the company revealed CRM is its fastest-growing workflow, reaching $1.4 billion in annual contract value and growing 30% year-over-year. In fiscal 2024, the company made $10.98 billion in revenue, marking a healthy 22% growth compared with 2023.
"ServiceNow is delivering a groundbreaking new vision for CRM that transforms the entire customer experience around the powerful capabilities of AI," explained John Ball, the company's EVP and GM of CRM and Industry Workflows.
The company added customer service has evolved in recent years, and customers are now expecting "personalized, proactive experiences that anticipate their needs and resolve issues without friction."
ServiceNow also compared next-generation agentic AI with existing automation solutions, detailing how AI agents can dynamically determine the best course of action while taking into account broader context for quicker and more accurate resolutions.
"Far beyond rebranded chatbots, we’re enabling our customers to orchestrate end‑to‑end sales and service on a single AI‑powered platform, helping organizations manage the entire customer lifecycle with greater efficiency," Ball added.
