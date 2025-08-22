Russia's WhatsApp rival to be pre-installed on new smartphones and tablets from September – here's what we know

Max, a Russia-developed messaging app, must be pre-installed on every new device from September 1

The domestic RuStore app store is also to be forced onto Apple devices, after already being mandatory on Android

Authorities are reportedly considering blocking WhatsApp, today's most popular messaging app in Russia

A Russia-developed messaging app must be pre-installed on every new smartphone and tablet sold in Russia starting from September 1, 2025 – the government confirmed on Thursday, August 21.

So-called Max, the WhatsApp rival, is also integrated with government services and has already reached 18 million registered users, according to Interfax.

Privacy experts have been raising the alarm, arguing that Max could spy on its users. Something that the Kremlin strongly denies, arguing that "it has fewer permissions to access user data than rivals WhatsApp and Telegram," Reuters reported.