Google has an all-new Gemini AI service built specially for the US Government
Google reveals ‘Gemini for Government’
- Google launches Gemini for Government specifically for the White House
- Government agencies will pay just $0.47 to access Gemini tools
- The deal will only last until 2026 – what happens next?
Google and the US Government have come together to announce the release of Gemini for Government, described as the combination of “commercial cloud, industry-leading Gemini models, and agentic solutions” for maximum productivity.
The announcement comes from Google and the General Services Administration (GSA) and forms part of the OneGov Strategy for centralized IT procurement and Trump’s AI Action Plan.
Gemini for Government will be valid until 2026 and builds on existing Google agreements with the US Government.
Google launches heavily discounted Gemini for Government
Gemini for Government will cost $0.47 per agency and follows a Google Workspace deal with savings of 71% for government agencies – all enabled through renewed purchasing power through the GSA’s OneGov Strategy.
“Building on our Workspace offer for federal employees, ‘Gemini for Government’ gives federal agencies access to our full stack approach to AI innovation, including tools like NotebookLM and Veo powered by our latest models and our secure cloud infrastructure, so they can deliver on their important missions,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai commented.
Gemini for Government includes Google-quality enterprise search, video and image generation, NotebookLM AI, Deep Research agents, Idea Generation agents, and support for workers to build their own agents.
“We are a long-term, strategic partner for America, deeply invested in the mission, innovation, and security of our government,” Google Public Sector CEO Karen Dahut noted, pointing to headline figures like Google’s 100,000+ US workers and its data centers and officers across 26 states.
With the deal set to last just one year, it’s unclear what happens next. The GSA could renew or extend the agreement, or competition could once again open up as the White House looks for cheaper or other advanced AI tools.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
