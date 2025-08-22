Google has an all-new Gemini AI service built specially for the US Government

Google launches Gemini for Government specifically for the White House

Government agencies will pay just $0.47 to access Gemini tools

The deal will only last until 2026 – what happens next?

Google and the US Government have come together to announce the release of Gemini for Government, described as the combination of “commercial cloud, industry-leading Gemini models, and agentic solutions” for maximum productivity.

The announcement comes from Google and the General Services Administration (GSA) and forms part of the OneGov Strategy for centralized IT procurement and Trump’s AI Action Plan.

Gemini for Government will be valid until 2026 and builds on existing Google agreements with the US Government.

Google launches heavily discounted Gemini for Government

Gemini for Government will cost $0.47 per agency and follows a Google Workspace deal with savings of 71% for government agencies – all enabled through renewed purchasing power through the GSA’s OneGov Strategy.

“Building on our Workspace offer for federal employees, ‘Gemini for Government’ gives federal agencies access to our full stack approach to AI innovation, including tools like NotebookLM and Veo powered by our latest models and our secure cloud infrastructure, so they can deliver on their important missions,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai commented.

Gemini for Government includes Google-quality enterprise search, video and image generation, NotebookLM AI, Deep Research agents, Idea Generation agents, and support for workers to build their own agents.

“We are a long-term, strategic partner for America, deeply invested in the mission, innovation, and security of our government,” Google Public Sector CEO Karen Dahut noted, pointing to headline figures like Google’s 100,000+ US workers and its data centers and officers across 26 states.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the deal set to last just one year, it’s unclear what happens next. The GSA could renew or extend the agreement, or competition could once again open up as the White House looks for cheaper or other advanced AI tools.