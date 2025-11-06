Gemini Deep Research is able to delve into your Gmail, Docs, Drive and even Chat - but will it really make you more productive?

Google adds popular Workspace app integration to Gemini Deep Research

PDF attachments were already available, requiring user uploads

Gemini and ChatGPT both offer their own takes on Deep Research

Google has confirmed it will be bringing Gmail, Google Drive and Chat context into Gemini Deep Research to make the AI tool even more useful.

The update, shared in a blog post, comes in response to consumer requests – although Deep Research could previously draw from user-uploaded attachments, its ability to integrate with core Google Workspace functions makes context collection far easier.

Deep Research is an agentic feature within Gemini that can conduct detailed research autonomously to create “insightful multi-page reports in minutes,” powered by Gemini 2.5.

Gemini Deep Research connecting to Google Workspace

“Now you can start a market analysis for a new product by having Deep Research analyze your team's initial brainstorming docs, related email threads and project plans,” the company noted.

All Gemini users will get access to context via Gmail, Drive and Chat – not just business users. This comes after the company added PDF attachment support in May.

Deep Research was introduced to the Gemini app for powerful on-the-go insights in February 2025 – these additional integrations are coming over the coming days to the app, and they’re already available on the web.

Google isn’t the only company to be offering this type of agentic tool within its AI interface – ChatGPT Deep Research also serves a similar function, and it, too, has been upgraded over time including gaining access to a lightweight o4-mini-based version to expand access to all account types, including free customers.

For this particular Gemini update, users can select to include or exclude any of the four following sources: Google Search; Gmail, Drive and Chat. Deep Research is available in 150 countries, and supports over 45 languages.

