Gemini Deep Research just got even smarter and it’s now free for everyone to try - here's why you should give it a go
- Gemini's research tool is getting a huge upgrade to 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental
- Deep Research will now be even better at reasoning, analyzing, and reporting
- Gemini Deep Research is now free to try, with Advanced users getting expanded access
Google has today announced that its fantastic Gemini Deep Research tool is getting even smarter with a Flash 2.0 Thinking Experimental upgrade. Not only is Gemini's research tool going to be even better, but it's also becoming completely free to try, allowing users worldwide to tap into the smarter AI analysis software.
Google says the upgrade "enhances Gemini's capabilities across all research stages — from planning and searching to reasoning, analyzing and reporting — creating higher-quality, multi-page reports that are more detailed and insightful." You'll also see Gemini show its thoughts while it browses the web, allowing you to monitor exactly what is being researched in real-time.
Gemini users can try Deep Research for free, and Gemini Advanced users get expanded access to Deep Research to use the tool more frequently. The personal AI assistant is similar to ChatGPT's tool of the same name, and since launching in December has proven to be one of the best AI agents on the market.
Everyone should give Gemini's Deep Research a go
We've thoroughly tested Deep Research since it launched a few months ago and it has been seriously impressive to see the evolution in AI models capable of doing research without human supervision. Gemini's Deep Research has impressed thanks to its ease of use and is great at casual queries like buying guide advice such as “Find me the best affordable running shoes that aren’t ugly, and explain why they’re good."
ChatGPT's Deep Research is currently only available to Plus subscribers who pay $20 a month, so Google now offering Gemini's version for free is a huge win for the tech giant. You really don't have anything to lose, give Gemini Deep Research a try and see what the fuss is about, after all it's now completely free.
The upgrade to Deep Research isn't the only new addition coming to Gemini today, Google has also announced that the AI chatbot will now have access to your Search history should you choose to share it. All of these new features are rolling out from today, so keep an eye out on your Gemini client and take advantage of all the newly announced features.
