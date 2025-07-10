Google just launched photo-to-video capabilities in Veo 3

Now you can ask Gemini to transform a photo into an eight-second video

Available for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, the feature rollout starts today

Google just added a new powerful tool to its Gemini Veo 3 image generation feature that allows users to turn still photos into videos, and it's pretty incredible.

Available for Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers, you'll now be able to transform static photos into dynamic videos directly from within the Gemini app on the web. Google says the features will roll out to iOS and Android throughout the rest of the week.

Google is yet to confirm when, or if, Veo 3 will become available to free users, although you can get three months of Veo 3 for free with a Google Cloud trial.

The new photo-to-video feature will create an eight-second 720p video clip and can even add audio to make the video even more realistic.

Google's Veo 3 is the best video generation tool on the market, outshining even OpenAI's Sora at the time of writing. Now, with this added functionality that allows users to turn their photo memories into videos, Veo 3 is better than ever before.

How to bring your photos to life with Veo 3

You can see some examples of Veo 3's new feature above, and trying it out is pretty straightforward. Just follow these steps:

Click tools in the Gemini prompt bar Select Video Upload a photo Describe the motion and audio (including dialogue, sound effects, and ambient noise

This new feature is so easy to use, and the results are pretty impressive. Considering that less than a year ago, we couldn't even generate videos using AI, the power of Gemini and Veo 3 is staggering.

Veo 3's ability to sync audio to moving images and create videos of your photos from a prompt makes this a welcome addition to the world of AI video generation.