Google's Veo 3 is everywhere, making it nearly impossible to tell what videos are real on social media anymore.
The clips may be limited to 8 seconds, but with the ability to generate audio too, and stitch multiple clips together, Veo 3 is well and truly the best AI video generator.
To use Veo 3, you normally need access to a paid Google AI subscription, but this neat workaround using a Google Cloud trial gives you $300 /£222 worth of Cloud Billing credits and a way to use Veo 3 through Vertex AI.
Sound complicated? Don't worry, it's super easy to set up, and you'll be generating AI video in no time without opening your wallet.
How to get access to Veo 3 for free
Head to the Google Cloud website and sign up for a free $300 credit trial to unlock higher limits in Vertex AI. You'll need to enter a billing address, and the credits will last for 90 days, but don't worry, you won't be charged unless you actively choose to subscribe.
Once you've signed up for your free Google Cloud trial, head to Vertex AI and select Media Studio. You'll now be able to generate Veo 3 videos without spending any money at all.
While Veo 3 is seriously impressive, it's worth noting that AI video generation uses a lot of energy, so if you're aiming to be sustainable with your AI usage, you may want to limit this tool to necessity, rather than generate AI slop.
That said, you're free to use Veo 3 how you please, it's really that simple - no purchase necessary.
