There's a strawberry made of glass that someone is cutting like it's made of jelly, then the same thing happens to several other berries and the Pokémon Charizard. A woman dips tongs into a platter of molten rock and takes a bite of the apparently delicious treat before spreading some on a waffle and taking a bite.

These aren't a cough-syrup-induced hallucination; it's the latest trend in ASMR videos, created with Google's Veo 3 and other AI movie generators.

You might have seen these and other bizarre videos on your TikTok algorithm. I’m not the biggest proponent of ASMR videos and their gentle whisperers, rhythmic tapping, and other soporific audio, but I understood the appeal. I'm not so sure the AI version is just as good. These aren’t your traditional low-fi lo-fi tapping-and-brushing videos.

Google Veo is definitely the most popular choice of AI video generators for ASMR. As good as the model is at producing realistic videos (for a given value of realism in this case), it still creates videos with a sheen of artificiality, lacking the errors and imprecision that are the hallmark of human-made ASMR.

Friends of mine who are much bigger fans of ASMR claim it's not just the sounds and voices that entice them. It's the intimacy and immediacy that they like. One said that the 'tingle triggers' are there in the AI videos, but it's just not the same.

AI ASMR

That's not a universal opinion, though. These videos rack up millions of views. The comments are full of both excitement and confusion, with people unable to explain why they like the videos, or who are amazed how they can't stop watching them.

Part of the appeal might be novelty. Anything new will have a fanbase at least for a little while, and Veo’s video quality is unlike anything most people have seen before. It mimics natural lighting, shadow, and realistic camera motion. Perfect glass statues of Pokémon that can be cut in half with ease, because they're all AI-generated, are an eye-catcher for sure.

As fun as it is, I wonder if anyone seeking a pure ASMR experience will choose an AI video. The sounds may scratch that auditory itch, but I wonder how many lists of favorite ASMR videos will include them.

Not every AI trend has to make sense. Some of them very much don't. AI ASMR may have a niche place in the overall ASMR ecosystem. Still, I don't think the majority of people who fall asleep to sweet whispers will prefer the sound of simulated glass crunching under an invisible knife.