World Productivity Day reminder: tech adoption isn’t just a strategy – it’s growth

World Productivity Day should be a moment of reflection and renewed ambition for every business leader in the UK. But this year, the reality is sobering: half of UK businesses are still relying on manual, outdated processes.

A recent 2025 UK Digital Maturity Survey revealed a widening gap between digital ambition and execution. While leaders talk about transformation, their teams are often held back by complexity.

With countless options for new or upgraded systems, admittedly, it can feel confusing and overwhelming. Too many companies are layering on new tools without fixing the underlying infrastructure.

Nowhere is this more obvious that cybersecurity.

Chris Hopton Social Links Navigation CEO at Ricoh UK and Northern Europe.



Cyber insecurity

Shockingly, over half (56%) of businesses admit that awareness of cyber threats is low, and less than half provide regular training to their employees. In an era of escalating and well documented attacks, this isn’t just risky, it’s irresponsible.

In recent months, several high-profile cyberattacks have paralyzed UK businesses, disrupted public services, and exposed critical data vulnerabilities.

From ransomware targeting hospital systems to breaches in supply chains, the threat is no longer hypothetical - it’s here, and it’s escalating. Attackers aren’t just going after data; they’re going after operational continuity. That means productivity itself is now at risk.

Despite our collective awareness that digital transformation drives growth, too many organizations remain stuck with legacy systems, weak integration, and critically, poor cybersecurity. Secure IT infrastructure isn’t a ‘nice-to-have’; it’s a baseline requirement for productivity and growth.

Resilience in today’s economy means being ready for disruption, and digital resilience starts with cyber readiness. Businesses can no longer afford to treat this as an afterthought. Cybersecurity needs to be embedded into strategy, work culture, and day-to-day operations. Anything less can welcome risks.

The power of data

Then there’s data.

The latest research shows that under a third (only 29%) of organizations say they’re using data to drive strategic decisions. Without the ability to harness insights in real time, decision-making becomes slower, less confident, and ultimately, less effective.

For companies trying to adapt to hybrid work, respond to customer expectations, or navigate economic uncertainty, that’s a major handicap.

In an environment where speed and agility often determine success, relying solely on gut feeling or reports is no longer sufficient. The ability to make real-time, data-informed decisions isn’t a luxury. It’s essential for staying ahead.

Yet, many organizations are sitting on a copious amount of unused data, either because it’s siloed, poorly integrated, or not trusted by decision-makers. Turning that data into a usable asset requires the right tools, yes, but also the right mindset and leadership commitment.

Data maturity can’t be separated from productivity. The more confidently and effectively an organization can use its data, the faster it can act, the smarter it can operate, and the more value it can deliver.

So where do we go from here?

A shift in organizational mindset

For me, in today’s economy, productivity is no longer just a function of efficiency; it’s a function of trust. Employees need to trust the tools they use, the systems that support them, and the data that guides their decisions.

The apparent lack of awareness around data-driven decision-making and security threats points to strategic vulnerabilities. Without secure, integrated digital infrastructure, organizations will struggle to adapt, scale, or compete.

The most forward-looking leaders recognize that digital maturity is now a boardroom issue, not just a technology one. It requires an organizational mindset shift to embed security, insights and agility into the way business gets done.

Inaction is no longer a neutral position; it’s a risk to growth, resilience and reputation. And this isn’t only about catching up. It’s about preparing for what’s next.

With AI becoming more integrated into business models, the risks and opportunities tied to digital maturity will only accelerate. Leaders must start future-proofing now. Closing the gap between ambition and execution starts with leadership willing to make digital capability a strategic imperative.

That means taking a clear-eyed view of the current state, identifying where the obstacles are, and investing in the processes and work culture that support transformation - not just the technology itself.

Call to action

World Productivity Day is a call to action for UK businesses to commit to digital maturity and redress the imbalance between ambition and execution.

Technology offers extraordinary potential, but the true differentiator is how seamlessly it’s woven into the fabric of everyday work. The gap between vision and reality isn’t just a matter of tools, it’s about aligning people, process and ultimately workplace experience.

This starts with listening to employees, to consumers, to data. It continues with investing in change management, training, and upskilling. And it culminates in creating a workplace that feels not just more productive, but more purposeful.

Let World Productivity Day be more than a moment. Make it a turning point. A turning point where productivity is refined, not just in output, but in how confidently, securely, and intelligently we work.

Because in today’s world, adopting technology isn’t just a strategy. It’s how we evolve.

