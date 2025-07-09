Encouraging AI uptake: people first, tech second

The recent announcement that Google is embedding a new AI mode into its search engine is yet another example of our daily exposure to AI. In theory, almost everything could be automated if we really wanted it to be, but getting the most out of AI tools within a workplace setting will always come down to thinking strategically.

What is the value it will create and how will it impact people? That’s not just employees or users, but partners and ultimately customers. If the value and purpose aren’t defined – and the roadmap to achieve success is unclear – then AI adoption is likely to fail.

Professor Keiichi Nakata Social Links Navigation Head of Digitalisation, Marketing and Entrepreneurship at Henley Business School.

From appetite to adoption

In a recent survey we carried out with over 4,000 UK workers, we found that the appetite to use AI within the workplace is there, with more than half of respondents (56%) feeling optimistic about the benefits. But when it comes to getting the most out of it, workers were less positive. 61% admitted to being overwhelmed by the rapid pace of AI advancements and that the sheer number of tools available make it difficult to know where to start (24%).

So how can the gap be bridged to ensure AI enhances workers’ lives and is used strategically? Although the pace of AI advancement is rapid, it doesn’t mean you need to throw best practice out of the window and adopt it without due diligence or thorough assessment. Knowing what to automate, and equally what not to automate, is about assessing the risk, setting objectives and putting measurable performance indicators in place. Only by having a clear goal for AI can businesses bring stakeholders along on the journey and achieve real value.

Reducing risk

Adopting AI brings different levels of risk – from operational to reputational. Without clear guidance for usage or contingency for failure, day-to-day business operations can be negatively impacted. Reputational risk and preservation of value must also be considered when looking to automate certain processes. For example, what experience do you want people to have when interacting with your business? What value do you want to create? What risks are you going to take, if something goes wrong, and how resilient is your business against these risks?

And what would you lose as a result of automation? It’s harder to define what shouldn’t be automated but it’s just as important as knowing what should. It requires reflection on what a business does and what it values. AI shouldn’t be about humans being replaced by machines but about how AI technology can be used effectively, to augment processes and support people to do their best work.

Tied in with assessing risk is ensuring responsible usage of AI. The OECD AI principles promote the use of AI that is innovative and trustworthy and respects human rights and democratic values, with an emphasis on human-centered values. By following these principles, organizations can not only adopt AI responsibly but have a basis on which to create clear guidelines for employee usage and expectations.

Transparency and trust

Setting a clear strategy and defining the right role for AI is not enough. The right culture needs to be created and any plans communicated effectively to those it will impact, to allay any anxiety around usage. AI comes with many connotations and preconceptions, so it’s important for organizations to remove fear of the unknown.

This can be done by creating a safe environment for people to explore what AI can do, with the support of clear guidelines on what tools are available to them. This will give users the confidence to use AI in their roles and remove any misalignment between perception and reality.

Dedicated AI training and guidance are crucial for the success of any initiatives. This is backed up by our survey in which a quarter (24%) of UK workers cited that a lack of training makes it hard to use AI effectively at work. Almost a half (49%) said their employer has no guidelines at all for using AI. When asked how inclined they would be to use or use AI more in the workplace if provided with training, the majority (60%) said they would be more inclined.

This suggests that many workplaces still lack positive facilitating conditions for AI usage, which could be leading workers to feel overwhelmed and under-supported when it comes to using AI tools within their role. Creating a culture of openness around AI usage will help build transparency and trust for users and ensure they can get value from it. Providing an environment for sharing experiences – positive and negative – will further support adoption. As not every organization has an ‘AI expert’, sharing these experiences will support best-practice creation and adoption across the organization.

Leading from the top down

Like with any new technology adoption, there will be short and long term value. ROI will not always be immediate. As such it’s important to effectively manage change and expectations. Any type of business transformation will create different ways of working and a period of adjustment, which can take time for users to adapt to.

It is therefore important that AI adoption initiatives are driven from the top, with senior managers providing clarity for users. Leaders need to make sure people understand the strategy behind the introduction of AI, the ultimate goal, and how AI supports it. This will help reduce uncertainties and fear of the unknown, and ensure both the business and users achieve value. Only through creating a culture of transparency, trust and continuous learning can AI augment workers’ lives rather than overwhelm.

