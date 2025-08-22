AI and the future of work: evolution, not extinction

Few technological shifts have generated as much excitement and anxiety as the introduction of artificial intelligence in the workplace.

We’re seeing a marked step forward in the innovation and wider integration of AI tools as standard across all sectors and industries, driven by promises of streamlining, productivity gain, and growth opportunities.

This transformation is marked by both decision-makers’ eagerness to harness the full potential of AI and employees’ fears about job security.

Manoj Chaudhary CTO at Jitterbit.



Gradual, deliberate integration

Despite the demonstrable potential of enterprise AI tools, it’s important that companies deploy them incrementally, rather than actioning disruptive overhauls. A “rip and replace” mindset could result in internal resistance and operational disruption. Gradual integration will enable greater flexibility and alignment with strategic and technical goals.

We’ve seen first-hand how companies have failed to properly implement AI tools, for instance with Klarna in early 2024. Klarna aggressively automated customer support, introducing AI agents to handle huge workloads in place of humans. This led to poor customer experiences, and a public admission that overreliance on cost-cutting was a mistake. The human touch proved irreplaceable for complex human queries.

Similarly, there’s the risk of businesses falling into the trap of viewing AI as a one-size-fits-all solution, lured by the prospects of increased efficiency and decreased costs. Without a clear assessment of foundational challenges, like fragmented data and how to integrate with legacy systems, AI initiatives can hinder rather than deliver results.

Instead, organizations should turn their focus to integrating AI deliberately with existing IT infrastructure, at points where it’s truly able to add value. Targeted, measured deployments will unlock efficiencies that mesh with existing operational strategy and mitigate the chances of disruption.

Human-Machine collaboration

There’s one key thing that’s overlooked in much of the discourse suggesting AI is replacing jobs: the simple fact that AI success depends on the humans that shape, supervise and steer AI output.

Think of it not as a substitute for human intelligence, but as an augmentor capable of transforming ideas into actionable results. To this end, the more that AI is implemented, the greater the potential productivity benefit, but the greater the need for accountability as well.

Accountability — and demonstrated adherence to ethical and legal guidelines — requires human oversight and judgement. Far from making human employees obsolete, widespread AI rollout is creating new demands for human expertise and a whole cache of professions.

Technological accessibility

This will only become the case by way of mass AI adoption. Which itself can only happen with the emergence of zero- and low-code platforms. The goal is to make powerful IT automation tools accessible to non-technical teams.

This way, employees with specific domain expertise can devise tailored AI systems, and become active shapers of AI-infused business innovation.

This level of collaboration will reveal insights that otherwise might stay hidden in siloed processes, combining automation with deep and involved operational understanding.

It’s not about replacing talent: it’s about identifying it and finding ways of amplifying it to unlock smarter, more adaptive ways of working.

Recognizing value is value in itself

There’s a lot of talk about AI freeing up employees for high-value tasks, but what qualifies as “high value” is far from universal. A task deemed critical in healthcare might be routine in retail.

Precision might matter most in one industry, where creativity may trump it in others. The reality is: value is subjective and sector-specific, which is why one-size-fits-all actually fits none.

The companies that treat this question strategically, rather than a bolt-on, are the ones that will gain a competitive edge and extract the most value from their AI deployments.

It’s no longer about what AI can take over, but what it should.

Eking out a definition should sit beside broader business priorities: deciding where human focus belongs will be imperative to business success. In an AI-enabled future, the ability to evaluate what matters most will become one of the highest-value capabilities of all.

In short, AI won’t kill jobs, but lazy thinking might. The real threat isn’t the tech itself, but how it’s deployed. Businesses that chase efficiency at the expense of human insight risk shedding expertise. The message for decision makers is clear: equip people, don’t replace them — and you don’t just keep up, you lead.

