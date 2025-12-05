Why CEOs who understand software development have a head start in the AI race

Unsurprisingly, the implementation of AI tools has swiftly become a boardroom topic.

The rate of experimentation is high, and enterprises will soon hit on hardened, tested use cases that give them a competitive edge.

So much so that harnessing AI’s power to drive change requires direct CEO sponsorship.

Kris Kang Social Links Navigation Head of Product, AI at JetBrains.

Right now, AI is brimming with potential, but without a playbook that guarantees success. Adoption cycles are moving fast, and businesses need to get implementation right to unlock the competitive advantage AI will inevitably deliver.

There is huge pressure on CEOs to have the intuition and vision to empower their businesses to integrate AI successfully. However, this is arguably made more complicated when you consider the reality that few of them have technical experience.

The delegation dilemma

Understandably, the temptation for CEOs is to delegate responsibility for AI implementation to the CTO, CIO or CISO. After all, in most enterprises, these are the leaders with technical expertise. But in moving accountability, an implicit assumption is made that suggests AI is not a core strategic asset to the enterprise.

As tempting as shifting responsibility might be, the fact remains that AI is too important not to be a CEO’s responsibility. Just as they take personal ownership of M&A strategy, brand positioning, or market expansion, AI’s impact on the company’s future is too profound to be pushed entirely to technical teams.

To be an effective modern CEO, you don’t necessarily need to be a skilled software developer. However, gaining an understanding of how and why AI will power innovation is an advantage in fostering the right cultural environment for it to thrive.

The AI mirage

Too often, CEOs believe that they are familiar with AI because they use ChatGPT for day-to-day tasks. They see instant productivity and enhanced insights, and they naturally want to translate that into rapid innovation and cost savings for their organization.

But what they must understand is that enterprise-grade AI is fundamentally different. It will take time to integrate into workflows, but over time, it can have a more transformative impact than anyone can realistically imagine.

The path to genuine innovation will not be linear, and ROI will not be instant. That means business leaders also need to adapt to a new way of measuring value.

CEOs who approve AI investments and then ask the CTO for rapid payback are missing the point. In most cases, organizations are still experimenting with AI; that’s entirely understandable. It isn’t a plug-and-play feature – it’s a capability that must be tested and refined over time to deliver value.

Pushing for instant returns will not create the best outcomes. Progressive leaders will endorse – and fund – experimentation, knowing that, unlike with other technologies, the path to innovation is longer and more behavioral.

Take cloud computing, for example. With cloud adoption, CEOs had the luxury of delegating implementation to the CTO and then having rapid evidence of whether it had worked.

The AI revolution is fundamentally different. While cloud adoption could deliver immediate cost reductions and scalability benefits, AI’s greatest value comes from embedding intelligence into core processes, products, and customer experiences – a transformation that unfolds over years, not quarters.

CEOs who understand what developers do and have experienced software development are far better equipped to resist chasing instant P&L impact.

They can empathize with the iterative nature of building AI-powered systems, where experiments fail, models change, and success comes from compounding small gains over time.

As a result, they are more likely to champion deeper, more progressive AI integration in the medium to long term. This is where the competitive edge lies, rather than racing to adopt any off-the-shelf AI tool that is trending at the moment.

Why working with the technology matters

The closer CEOs get to the technology and how it's applied, the longer-range thinking they can then do. When they understand the constraints and possibilities of AI at a practical level, they can make more informed strategic decisions for the business.

For example, a CEO who has taken the time to understand prompt engineering, data challenges, or refining models is less likely to be swayed by hype and more likely to invest in areas that will deliver a lasting impact.

On the other hand, CEOs who treat AI purely as a line item in an IT budget risk missing the opportunity to reimagine business models, redefine customer value, and cut through entirely new markets.

Leading in the AI era

CEOs don’t necessarily need to start coding on the weekends. But just as leaders in the industrial revolution benefited from understanding manufacturing processes, leaders in the AI era will benefit from understanding software development.

Even a foundational grasp of how developers build, test, and deploy AI-powered systems gives CEOs a head start in making the kinds of decisions that will define the winners in this space – because they will be in a better place to truly sponsor AI innovation in their business.

The CEOs who will lead the AI race will resist the idea of instant returns, embrace the iterative nature of implementation, and invest in the long-term. And critically, they will bridge the gap between technology and strategy – not by becoming developers themselves, but by understanding enough to lead with confidence.

