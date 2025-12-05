Logitech CEO says AI devices are just "solutions looking for a problem"

Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber dismissed standalone GenAI hardware as unnecessary

She advocates embedding AI into existing products, like Logitech webcams and MX Master 4 with Copilot integration

Competing approaches include Ray-Ban’s Meta Gen 2 Smart Glasses and Plaud’s NotePin AI recorder

For Hanneke Faber, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Logitech, putting Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) into standalone hardware is just a “solution looking for a problem that doesn’t exist.”

Logitech is a Swiss PC peripherals manufacturer, building keyboards, mice, and other components, and its CEO made these regards in a recent Bloomberg interview. She said it in the context of the Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1 - two hardware gadgets that were released in the last year and that were met with a fair bit of criticism.

These products were supposed to replace the smartphone in some regards, but apparently failed by being slow, limited in features, and locked behind subscriptions.

Embedding AI into existing harware

That being said, they did succeed in sparking a conversation about whether general-purpose AI should be integrated in a standalone device at all. Faber argues that there is nothing these devices can do that smartphones and PCs can’t do - and do better at that.

Instead, businesses should be more focused on including Generative AI into their existing products, she believes. Logitech webcams are already powered by AI in a sense that they can reframe the shot when necessary and filter out background noise in a smart way. MX Master 4, the successor to one of the most famous computer mice in existence, has a dedicated button that brings up either ChatGPT or Microsoft Copilot.

Ray-Ban is on track to complete something along these lines. Its Meta Gen 2 Smart Glasses are a wearable that integrates AI, cameras, a mic, and AR-like features, and the company says it will be useful for hands-free photo and video capture, voice commands, and AI-assisted tasks such as translation, live captions, and similar.

At the same time, there are other creative startups, building entirely new hardware from the ground up, such as the Plaud NotePin Wearable AI Voice Recorder. This wearable pin/clip/neck strap records audio and uses AI to transcribe, label speakers, and more. It’s marketed for meetings, lectures, and similar.

Which approach succeeds in the end - we’ll have to wait and see. One thing is for certain - the future will be filled with AI-powered gadgets.

