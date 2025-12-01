Jensen Huang orders Nvidia employees to automate every possible task using advanced AI tools

Nvidia faces skepticism as investors worry about long-term AI demand stability

Nvidia engineers rely heavily on the coding assistant Cursor for development

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has delivered a direct appeal to employees, telling them to rely on artificial intelligence for any task that can be automated.

He dismissed concerns that increased AI use might threaten jobs and described it as unrealistic for anyone to deliberately avoid these systems.

His remarks came during an all-hands meeting held after Nvidia reported another set of record financial results.

AI use amid doubts about the market cycle

“My understanding is Nvidia has some managers who are telling their people to use less AI…Are you insane?” Jensen Huang said.

“I want every task that is possible to be automated with artificial intelligence to be automated with artificial intelligence…I promise you, you will have work to do.”

He reacted to internal reports of managers advising teams to reduce their reliance on AI tools, calling such advice misguided and unnecessary.

Huang’s comments come at a time when investors continue to question the durability of the AI spending surge.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He noted that the company is facing a situation where its performance is interpreted negatively, regardless of the outcome.

Nvidia delivered what he described as an exceptional quarter, followed by a stock drop the next day, which he attributed to the market’s doubts about how long demand for AI systems will last.

For Huang, a strong quarter is evidence of excessive optimism, while even a slight miss would have intensified the narrative of a sector-wide bubble.

However, well-known investors outside the company have raised concerns. One such is Michael Burry, whose reputation stems from his early warnings during the housing crisis, who has warned rapid innovation can eventually undermine companies when too many competitors pursue the same path.

But Huang told employees to continue using AI even if the systems lack reliability in some scenarios, adding that persistent use can improve outcomes.

Nvidia’s engineers currently depend on the coding assistant Cursor, and Huang believes they should keep applying similar tools in daily work.

Huang is not alone, as other major firms like Microsoft, Meta, Google, and Amazon share the same idea.

They have directed employees to integrate AI into repetitive or automatable workflows that involve productivity tools and office software.

Nvidia’s message reflects a clear corporate direction and a broader shift across the technology sector, which makes AI essential rather than optional.

That said, the outcome of this strategy remains uncertain, and the comparison to earlier technology cycles raises reasonable questions about long-term stability.

Via Fortune

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.