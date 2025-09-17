Ever wondered which AI tools the CEO of Nvidia uses? We have the answer - straight from Jensen Huang himself

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has revealed more on his personal usage of AI tools, including which particular systems he prefers, and his views on the future of human-AI interaction.

Speaking at a media event in London attended by TechRadar Pro, Huang covered a huge variety of topics, spanning from the company’s recently-announced investment in the UK AI infrastructure scene to its current interactions with the Chinese market, and much more.

But AI is obviously the topic on everyone’s minds, and I was able to ask Huang a couple of questions on exactly what he uses AI for - here’s what he said.

AI "thinking partner"

"The thing I really like about AI is, I like interacting with it - I tend to be more explicit in my prompting of it in terms of, what is it I want to say?” Huang told us.

“And because it has a memory of everything I’ve asked it to do in the past, the parts of what I want to say which might be a repeat from the past, or a foundation of something I’ve done in the past - I don’t have to keep doing that.”

“It's like working with someone who has known you for a long time - when you use a word processor or spreadsheet, every time you use it, you’re starting from zero - and yet the way you work with people isn’t like that!"

“And so I really like using an AI word processor because it remembers me, it knows what I’m going to talk about, and it can start from that context - I can describe the different circumstance that I’m in, and yet it still knows that I’m Jensen - just in a different circumstance…so in that way, it can reshape the work I’m doing, and be helpful in that way.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"So I think it's a thinking partner - and it’s really terrific…it saves me a tonne of time - and frankly, I think the quality of work is better.”

Which AI for Jensen?

Asked later on about which specific systems he used, Huang listed Gemini, Grok, and ChatGPT 5, noting he used different systems for different tasks.

This includes using Gemini for things that are “a bit more technical”, whereas he uses Grok for “more artistic” tasks, Perplexity for “fast information access”, and finally, “for near-everyday use, I really enjoy using ChatGPT.”

“When I’m doing something serious, sometimes I'll give the whole prompt to all of them..and then I’ll ask them to critique each others' work - and then I take the best one,” Huang said to chuckles from the crowd.

“I use it every day,” Huang noted when asked about his own personal use of AI technology, “it's improved my learning, it’s improved my critical thinking, it’s helped me access information, access knowledge, a lot more efficiently - it helps me write, it helps me think, it helps me formulate ideas.”

“I think that my experience with AI is likely going to be everyone's experience with AI,” Huang concluded, “I just have the benefit of using all the AIs!"