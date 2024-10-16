Nvidia CEO - AI could be the largest technological leap we’ve ever seen

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has once again outlined his vision for a robotic-boosted future, saying the move could possibly be the biggest advance in human history so far.

Speaking at Lenovo Tech World 2024 in conversation alongside Lenovo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Yuanqing Yang, Huang noted how the AI revolution could mean bigger changes for businesses than any other technological leap.

"This is going to be the largest of industrial revolutions we've ever seen,” Huang declared, “we’re seeing, in just the last 12 months, just that extraordinary awakening in every single industry, every single company, every single country, recognising that their digital intelligence, their data can be codified, transformed, into their company, their country, or their industry’s digital intelligence.”

Computing revolutions

The two companies announced a new Hybrid AI partnership at the event, and Huang and Yang, who revealed they had known each other for about 20 years, reminisced about the major changes they had experienced in recent times.

“We went through several computing revolutions together,” Huang noted, “starting with the PC revolution and the Internet revolution, and the mobile cloud revolution - and now we’re reinventing computing for the very first time in the largest possible way - we’re reinventing the entire stack.”

“What used to be coding is now machine learning, and coding was designed to run on CPUs - and machine learning is designed to run on GPUs - and what’s amazing is that coding created software, which drove an enormous industry, but now machine learning is creating artificial intelligence, where a machine can do the coding.”

Huang highlighted Meta’s Llama 3 model as a particular boon to this advance, claiming it means “every company can now engage digital AI” if they have the necessary infrastructure and technology stack.

Asked on his views on agentic AI, Huang noted, “AI in its most general form is basically robotic.”

"There's going to be digital robots - we call them agents", he said. “They have the ability to understand your instructions, understand the meaning of your instructions, break down into actions, use tools to retrieve proprietary information, or whatever information it has access to, and perform the task, and take action if necessary.”

"We're going to have information robots - we call them agents - but also physical robots…and these two artificial intelligences will be the underpinning of the world's industries."

Huang, who recently spoke about “onboarding” AI agents much like human co-workers, and who appeared on stage at Nvidia GTC 2024 alongside a host of humanoid robots, was keen to show off his pro-robot views once again.

“We’re going to have AI co-workers, AI workers that are good at marketing, to help us with supply chain management, and have these agents work with all of our employees, so we can be a lot more productive."

"We would like to achieve, essentially, superhuman productivity."