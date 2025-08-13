Don't call AI agents boss - survey finds workers welcome AI, but still want clear boundaries

Workday study finds not many workers are happy being managed by AI, or seeing AI operate independently

Nine in 10 believe AI agents could help boost their productivity at work

Nearly half are worried about AI's effect on their critical thinking

The majority of workers say they are comfortable working with AI agents, however far fewer (30%) are comfortable being managed by them, new research has found.

The findings from Workday comes as four in five (82%) organizations expand their use of AI agents, with workers now demanding clearer boundaries and reassurance about their roles.

On the whole, the study found workers are generally happier when they're in control of artificial intelligence, with 75% fine with AI tools recommending skills or working alongside them compared with 24% who are comfortable with it operating in the background, without human knowledge.

Workers prefer to know when AI is being used

How much a worker trusts AI comes down to how much they use it – 95% of experienced users trust the tech, with only 36% of AI 'explorers' trusting responsible use.

"Building trust means being intentional in how AI is used and keeping people at the center of every decision," Workday AI VP Kathy Pham explained.

However, despite apprehension around advanced agentic AI taking control in the background, workers still acknowledge how it could help them.

Nine in 10 employees believe AI agents will help them get more done. To that degree, nearly half (48%) worry that the added productivity could come with increased pressure at work, potentially by increased workloads, as well as a decline in critical thinking (48%).

Rather than seeing AI as a human replacement and full colleague, most of the study's participants prefer to see AI as a teammate that can boost their own productivity. Sensitive areas like hiring, finance and legal matters are where it's perceived less favorably, underscoring the need for human oversight.

"We’re entering a new era of work where AI can be an incredible partner, and a complement to human judgement, leadership, and empathy," Pham added,

Still, despite early concerns, workers are less likely to worry about AI taking their jobs (12%), with most believing AI could actually help address ongoing talent shortages (76%).