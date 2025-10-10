Many managers say they trust AI agents more than junior workers

Most workers now use AI in some capacity at work, report finds

Managers reckon they may have to manage AI agents in the future

Ongoing training gaps continues to plague non-managers disproportionately

New SnapLogic data has quantified not only the widespread use of AI in the workplace, but how it’s perceived by managers.

Four in five (81%) workers now use AI tools in their roles, and more than half (57%) use AI agents regularly to save time, but workers still have their worries, and it’s not just about their job security.

Many are simply worried they’ll be perceived as lazy or untrustworthy (43%), with others feeling judged or second-guessed when using AI (24%).

Workers worry about using AI at work

Even though workers are clearly worried about how they’ll be perceived, most of those surveyed trust AI and their colleagues to do the same job to the same quality. Still, more than half (52%) of the respondents, including senior leaders, believe they’re more likely to be managing AI agents than people in their future careers. Three in five (61%) even think managing agents would be easier than managing humans.

On the flip side, nearly half (46%) of workers believed they could be managed by an AI agent in the future.

The survey is proof that – despite evidence that human workers remain integral to work and projections that jobs will only evolve (not be wiped out) – employees still have their concerns around job security.

“The future of work isn’t about replacing people, but instead using AI as a partner to strengthen what’s uniquely human: strategy, insight, and innovation,” SnapLogic Director of Project Marketing Dominic Wellington explained.

In the meantime, an ongoing training gap and talent shortage continues to plague businesses that want to go all-in on AI. Barely one in three (36%) have formal AI training, with more than half (54%) claiming to be self-taught by trial and error.

This is even more evident among junior workers, with 70% of managers claiming to be very confident compared with 33% of non-managers.

“This is a critical moment for organisations to think carefully about deploying the technology to ensure trust across the workforce and realise the greatest business value,” Wellington added.

