Hostinger just got even cheaper - get 88% off with this Black Friday deal, exclusive to TechRadar
Stack these discounts to get up to 88% off Hostinger’s website builder plans
Hostinger is currently offering up to an impressive 85% off its website builder and hosting plans.
But always thirsty for a better deal, I’ve negotiated an extra discount when you take out a 48-month plan - generating total savings of up to 88%.
I’ve checked with Hostinger, and it's been confirmed - this is officially the best deal you can get on 4-year plans right now.
Just use our exclusive code TRBF15 at checkout to save an extra 15% on the already discounted price.
Here is how that looks for website builder plans:
Hostinger: Premium website builder plan - 87% off
Usual price: $12.95/mo
Current BF deal: $1.95/mo
With our dedicated code: $1.66/mo
Hostinger: Business Website Builder plan - 88% off
Usual price: $18.95/mo
Current BF deal: $2.75/mo
With our dedicated code: $2.34/mo
Officially the best price on Hostinger plans right now
This deal is exclusive to TechRadar and is officially the best deal you can get right now on 48-month plans.
However, if you are looking for a short term plan, we can still help you save. Use the code TECHRADAR on all other plans to add an extra 10% off on top of Hostinger's Black Friday prices.
Note renewal costs
After your initial 4-year plan, your renewal costs will increase. Here are the current renewal costs for Hostinger's website builder plans:
Premium website builder plan = $12.19/mo
Business website builder plan = $18.99/mo
Although these are a significant jump, they still offer excellent value for money. You can discover everything these plans have to offer with our full Hostinger Website Builder review.
