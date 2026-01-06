Elementor just made it easier to improve website accessibility

Elementor expanded its Ally accessibility plugin into a free browser-based scanner, removing plugin installation friction

Ally distinguishes itself as a “Remediation Engine,” offering fixes alongside audits to meet WCAG standards

Rising global regulatory and commercial pressure drives demand for tools that simplify accessibility compliance

Ally, Elementor’s web accessibility plugin, just got a browser version that should make checking for website accessibility issues a breeze.

Elementor is a popular WordPress website builder plugin that lets users design websites visually using a drag-and-drop interface without needing to write code. It has a web accessibility plugin designed to help site owners identify, understand, and fix accessibility issues, all in line with WCAG guidelines.

Web accessibility is about designing websites so that people with disabilities can perceive, navigate, and interact with the websites effectively. Not only does it enable inclusivity, but it also expands the potential audience and helps meet legal requirements (such as the WCAG guidelines, for example).

Elementor first released its web accessibility plugin called Ally in November 2025. The company argued it was better than competing products since it offered solutions to the issues it identifies and walks web administrators through the process of applying them.

Remediation engine

“Accessibility tools usually just scream at you about what’s wrong. Ally actually fixes it,” they said. “Ally is different because it’s a ‘Remediation Engine’.”

However, the process still required installing a plugin which, as Elementor said in a press release it shared with TechRadar Pro, was a point of “friction”. To eliminate that friction, it turned Ally into a browser accessibility scanner that can be accessed, entirely free, on this link.

“Drop in your URL, and we instantly visualize the invisible barriers on your site,” Elementor said.

Such tools are in high demand these days, the company further says, mostly since accessibility requirements are increasing globally due to “regulatory and commercial pressure.” Elementor says many organizations are being asked to be “accessible” without having accessibility expertise in-house, and are using tooling that only audits, without offering solutions - a process which “creates compliance fatigue rather than progress”.

