SEMRush review

SEMRush offers everything you expect in a robust SEO tool without sacrificing ease of use. Its price points are perfectly tailored to the needs of both small and large businesses.

Created in 2008, SEMRush is a platform of digital marketing and SEO tools designed to streamline everything from competition research to web traffic analytics. The website also contains a variety of additional resources including informative ebooks, webinars, and blog posts.

Given its efficiency and range of features, SEMRush is currently one of the best options among SEO services, providing a variety of tools to help optimize SEO strategies for more traffic and sales.

Plans and Pricing

SEMRush is available at three price points, and a customizable Enterprise solution is also available for larger businesses. More expensive subscriptions unlock new features and increase limitations compared to lower tiers.

Pro is the most affordable SEMRush subscription at $99.95 per month. Guru costs $199.95 per month, while Business is $399.95. Enterprise pricing depends on the needs of your organization. All annual subscriptions receive a 16% discount. A seven-day free trial is available for Pro and Guru, but not Business or Enterprise.

(Image credit: SEMRush)

The Pro plan is intended for freelancers, startups, and other small businesses with small-scale marketing needs. It offers basic SEO, PPC, and SMM features along with competition research.

Guru introduces additional tools including historical data, branded reports, and a content marketing platform. As mentioned above, it also raises some of the limits to match the needs of larger organizations. For example, Guru subscribers can track up to 1,500 keywords compared to just 500 for Pro users.

Business provides another increase in scale in addition to powerful features such as integration with Google Data Studio, API access, and white label reports. If Business doesn’t match your needs, contact SEMRush directly for more information about Enterprise subscriptions.

Features

SEMRush supports numerous SEO-related functions, enabling businesses of all sizes to take a more dynamic approach to keywords, backlinks, and more. For one monthly fee, you’ll get the tools you need to run more effective campaigns and analyze past results. Below are just a few of the most important features.

Keyword Research

Both SEO and PPC campaigns depend on high-quality data, and SEMRush offers all the information necessary to optimize keyword strategies. Subscribers can view cost per click, volume, trends, and more for all search terms based on both organic and paid traffic.

Backlink Analysis

A strong backlink profile is crucial for visibility. With SEMRush, you’ll be able to conduct deep link analyses to identify backlinks and anchor texts, measure the authority of linking domains, compare your backlink profile to competitors, and more.

Competition Research

Similarly, SEMRush offers robust features for competition research, helping you stay ahead of other businesses in your field. You can monitor everything from keywords and copy to ad budgets and GDN strategies, and the SEMRush Organic Competitors Report lists all other domains in the top 20 on Google.

Digital Marketing

In addition to its support for search engine optimization, SEMRush works well as a digital marketing service for both social media and content marketing.

The hands-off social media tool makes it easy to schedule future posts, analyze your performance, and more. You can use the content platform to identify topics, manage documents and deadlines, or even order content directly. These features make SEMRush significantly more flexible than tools that focus on SEO rather than other areas of digital marketing.

(Image credit: SEMRush)

Interface and in Use

The SEMRush website separates functions into five categories: domain analytics, keyword analytics, project, lead generation, and reports. You can also access some of these tools through the mobile app, available on both iOS and Android. Unfortunately, many features are limited to the website.

Support

SEMRush provides free phone support to help you troubleshoot and get the most out of the service. Unfortunately, this is only accessible Monday through Friday from 10 AM until 6 PM EST. You can also get in touch with the SEMRush support team via email.

Fortunately, there’s also an extremely detailed knowledge base that includes videos, manuals, and other guides. This area of the website covers everything from the first steps through to more sophisticated tactics for experienced users. You can view a thorough FAQ and manual for each individual tool and report in SEMRush.

(Image credit: SEMRush)

The Competition

SEMRush broadly aligns with other SEO services in terms of both pricing and tools. For example, Moz Pro, one of its top competitors, has comparable subscriptions for $99, $179, $249, and $599 per month, with each upgrade adding higher limits and new features.

It’s also worth noting that some platforms have much more affordable plans than either SEMRush or Moz Pro. If you don’t need everything included in the Pro subscription, or if $100 per month is more than you want to spend, you should consider a service with a lower barrier to entry.

Final Verdict

SEMRush is an extremely powerful tool for nearly every aspect of SEO, and it can take your SEO strategies to the next level. It also comes with a robust set of marketing features that differentiate it from similar platforms. All things considered, SEMRush is currently one of the best options for companies that want to invest in SEO.