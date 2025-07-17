Intel slashes even more workers to help meet 20% workforce cut goal
Intel is laying off even more workers
- Intel is laying off another 5,000 workers after 20,000+ already left earlier this year
- Non-core roles in California and Oregon are most at risk
- Declining market dominance is largely to blame
Intel is planning to lay off a further 5,000 workers, mainly across California and Oregon, as part of its broader effort to reduce headcount by about 20%, reducing costs and improving profitability.
The company has already made a series of layoffs affecting around 20,000 workers this year alone, with Intel's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, citing the firm's declining x86 market dominance, its weak presence in the GPU market, and underwhelming performance from its foundry services.
The latest redundancies were confirmed via Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices, which are required for large-scale job cuts.
Intel continues to lay off tech workers
The majority of workers affected in the most recent headcount reduction will be from California (2,000) and Oregon (2,500), but several hundreds are also expected to lose their jobs in Arizona and Texas. Israel is also seeing job cuts.
It's believed that non-core departments, like HR, marketing, and admin, are most at risk, with hardware teams appearing mostly unaffected. Intel says it's working to become a leaner, faster, and more efficient company.
Although tech layoffs remain common in 2025 as AI efficiency gains let firms produce more output with fewer people, Intel's cuts are unusually deep. Huge streamlining efforts are underway: "Many teams are eight or more layers deep, which creates unnecessary bureaucracy that slows us down," Tan wrote in an April staff memo.
With the new leader at the helm, teams are also being asked to reduce and remove any unnecessary meetings, keeping attendees to a minimum, in order to ensure that more time is being spend on productive work. Workers will also be expected to attend the office at least four days per week beginning in September 2025.
Despite a seemingly endless spectrum of challenges, Intel's most recent quarterly revenue remained flat year-over-year.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
