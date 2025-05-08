Google is cutting hundreds of jobs in a core business unit

200 Google global business unit workers are being made redundant

It's the company's third reported round of layoffs in 2025 so far

Google previously alluded to having fewer layers of staff

Google has revealed yet another headcount reduction affecting around 200 workers in its global business unit (via Reuters).

The workers come from a department responsible for sales and partnerships, with the redundancies part of a broader cost-cutting move with Google shifting its focus to data centers and AI – a true sign of the times.

In a statement, Google said the changes would "drive greater collaboration and expand our ability to quickly and effectively serve our customers."

Google lays off even more workers

It is the latest in a series of announcements of job cuts at Google, after the company recently laid off several hundred workers across its Pixel and Android departments, with its HR department also affected earlier in February 2025.

Still, that's not a patch on Google's widespread layoffs in January 2023, when 12,000 workers were sent home – about 6% of its global workforce.

As of December 2024, Google had just over 183,000 workers, so while the reduction of 200 global business unit workers isn't significant in terms of percentage, it's still very much an unwelcome decision for all of those affected.

Google isn't the only company making regular minor adjustments, either. Meta recently laid off around 100 employees in its reality labs unit, and a considerable 3,600 (5%) earlier in February when CEO Mark Zuckerberg told workers to prepare for an "intense year."

Microsoft has made two minor adjustments this calendar year (via layoffs.fyi), while Amazon and Apple have also made some revisions.

When we approached Google for a comment last time it laid off workers, a company spokesperson told us: "Our teams have continued to make changes to operate more efficiently, remove layers, and ensure they are set up for long term success."