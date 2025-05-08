Google is cutting hundreds of jobs in a core business unit
More Google workers are leaving
- 200 Google global business unit workers are being made redundant
- It's the company's third reported round of layoffs in 2025 so far
- Google previously alluded to having fewer layers of staff
Google has revealed yet another headcount reduction affecting around 200 workers in its global business unit (via Reuters).
The workers come from a department responsible for sales and partnerships, with the redundancies part of a broader cost-cutting move with Google shifting its focus to data centers and AI – a true sign of the times.
In a statement, Google said the changes would "drive greater collaboration and expand our ability to quickly and effectively serve our customers."
Google lays off even more workers
It is the latest in a series of announcements of job cuts at Google, after the company recently laid off several hundred workers across its Pixel and Android departments, with its HR department also affected earlier in February 2025.
Still, that's not a patch on Google's widespread layoffs in January 2023, when 12,000 workers were sent home – about 6% of its global workforce.
As of December 2024, Google had just over 183,000 workers, so while the reduction of 200 global business unit workers isn't significant in terms of percentage, it's still very much an unwelcome decision for all of those affected.
Google isn't the only company making regular minor adjustments, either. Meta recently laid off around 100 employees in its reality labs unit, and a considerable 3,600 (5%) earlier in February when CEO Mark Zuckerberg told workers to prepare for an "intense year."
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Microsoft has made two minor adjustments this calendar year (via layoffs.fyi), while Amazon and Apple have also made some revisions.
When we approached Google for a comment last time it laid off workers, a company spokesperson told us: "Our teams have continued to make changes to operate more efficiently, remove layers, and ensure they are set up for long term success."
You might also like
- We've listed the best job sites and best recruitment platforms
- Increase your value by using the best online learning platforms
- Google is demanding that some remote employees return to the office, or lose their jobs
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.