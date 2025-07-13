The MacBook Air that offers "unbeatable performance in its class" plummets to a record-low price at Best Buy

I'm the proud owner of a 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2), and I absolutely love it. It's powerful and portable, but when it fails, I'm not sure I'd buy the same model again. Instead, I think I'd go for the 15-inch version of the MacBook Air. It's lighter and more portable, yet still unbelievably powerful. And, best of all, I've now seen that the MacBook Air 15-inch (M3) is on sale at Best Buy for $899 (was $1,099).

This generous $200 discount brings it down to the lowest price we've ever seen it and represents a seriously tempting deal. The newest M4 alternative will set you back $1,199, which means you're saving $400 by going for the chip that is only one year older and still a performance powerhouse that's up to almost everything you can throw at it. With that in mind, I know what I'd go for.

Today’s best MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy The MacBook Air 15-inch (M3) might not feature the latest chip, but it still delivers fantastic performance for the price. It's also an ideal form factor for a wide range of people, including students, creatives, commuters, and more. At $200 off, I don't think you'll find a better deal on an Apple laptop right now.

Our Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3) review rated the laptop a five-star beauty and said it is "thin, light (for its size), and offers almost unbeatable performance in its class". This makes it a big-screen companion for work, entertainment, play, and AI while still being beautifully portable.

It's worth noting that the 15-inch model has almost identical specs to the 13-inch alternative, so unless you really need that extra screen real estate, you might want to consider the smaller size. If you do go smaller, just keep in mind that you'll probably need a second monitor to plug it into; otherwise, you'll be rather limited with screen space, especially when using it for work.

If you'd like to explore your options, then there are plenty of other MacBook deals around. If you’re looking to buy a MacBook, investing in the AirPods deals happening could prove useful too for more personal sound.