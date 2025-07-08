Forget Amazon Prime Day, Best Buy drops the M2 MacBook Air to the lowest price I've ever seen

If you've been on the hunt for a MacBook without needing to break off an arm and a leg for it, I think I found the perfect deal for you. Amazon Prime Day is officially here, but I'm looking at Best Buy instead. That's because you can score a 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for $699 (was $799) during Best Buy's "Black Friday in July" event.

That's an outstanding price on one of my favorite MacBooks in recent years (I love that Midnight colorway). The M2 chip may not be the latest in the lineup, but don't underestimate it - it's a fantastic system for work or school, everyday browsing, and even less-intensive gaming.

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Head to Best Buy for $100 off the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. This was the first MacBook Air in the lineup to receive a facelift, including new colorways, a larger screen, and excellent battery life thanks to the efficiency of the M2 chip. It's an absolute powerhouse when it comes to productivity, and with that beautiful Liquid Retina display front and center, there's little this laptop doesn't excel at.

When I think of the MacBook Air, I think of this laptop. It just feels good to use, and it's a welcome upgrade in just about every way over the already iconic M1 MacBook Air. It scored a well-deserved 4.5 out of 5-stars in our review by Matt Hanson because of those upgrades, including a stellar performance, gorgeous (and slightly bigger) Liquid Retina display, stalwart battery life, and sleek redesign.

Speaking of design, this laptop is perfect for portability. There are few other laptops I'd rather have in my backpack for commuting between work or school. It's just 2.7 lbs (1.24kg) in weight and 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches (30.41 x 21.5 x 1.13cm) in size, meaning it can go wherever you do without a fuss.

The model I've highlighted comes with 16GB of RAM (what I'd consider the new standard) and a 256GB SSD, which is enough to handle your important apps, files, and even a few indie games.

Normally, the barrier to entry for Apple products is the price tag that comes with them. But with Best Buy's Black Friday in July discount? It's a no-brainer if you need a new laptop. Don't let this deal pass you by!

